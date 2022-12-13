Read full article on original website
Nancy Jean Shilling
Funeral services for Nancy Jean Shilling, age 76, of Knoxville, will be held at the Winfield funeral Home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. Following Nancy’s services burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville. Nancy’s family will be present from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday evening. Memorials may be given in Nancy’s memory to the Marion County Humane Society.
Carol Shaw
HOME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121. Carol Shearer Shaw of Indianola, Iowa passed away Saturday December 17 th at Iowa Methodist. Medical Center. She was 88. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Bonnie Stone
Services for Bonnie Stone age 96, of Chariton, will be Monday, December 19th at 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church in Chariton. Burial will follow at the Chariton Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00-5:00pm at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church.
Welcome Home Event Set for Ryan Natelborg
A Pella Christian cross country and track athlete severely injured this past summer is back home after five months of recovery and the area community is invited to celebrate. The Welcome Home Soup Supper for Ryan Natelborg will be held Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Prairie City Reformed Church. Natelborg is a Prairie City native who was paralyzed in a swimming accident in late July, and has been going through various forms of therapy in Denver, Colorado.
Salvation Army Sees 90 percent of Money Raised in Marion County Stays in Marion County
Kitty Shepherd is one of the individuals in Knoxville who sets up schedules for volunteers to ring the bell for the Salvation Army. She is helped by Brent and Mary Hanna. The schedule is set up through the Methodist Church in Knoxville along with other churches in town lending support and time for the fundraiser. Shepherd tells KNIA/KRLS News that the Twin Cedars School District has been very helpful this year with volunteers as well as a few 4-H clubs, the boy scouts and students from Knoxville High School.
Eagles Bowling Swept by Ballard
The Pella Christian bowling teams had their final competition of semester Friday afternoon in Ames and were swept by Ballard. The Eagles boys fell to the Bombers 2486 to 2079, while the girls squad were defeated 1857 to 1723. Andrew DeVries led the way for the Pella Christian boys squad with a score of 290 followed closely by Andrew VanKooten at 284 and Evan DeJong with a score of 273. The Eagles’ girls top finisher on the day was Alexa Klaasen with a score of 300 followed by Dani Roose at 289 and Cathy Tang at 247.
Knoxville Wrestlers Head To Regina For A Tournament
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad will head to the Iowa City Regina Invitational today. The Panthers were originally scheduled to go to Roland-Story, but due to concerns with a Roland-Story wrestler and his arrest for assault earlier this year, caused the Panthers to pull out of that event. The Panthers will be facing several teams that they likely would not have seen at Regina. Knoxville will see ranked Johnston, who is 11th in the latest Iowa Wrestling Coaches Association poll. The Panthers still boast of four wrestlers who are unbeaten to start the season. Luke Spaur is 11–0 at 132 pounds. He did not wrestle in the quad on Thursday due to illness but is expected to be ready today. Andon Trout is 8-0 on the season. Trout tells KNIA/KRLS Sports teammate Daniel Gorskikh, is his practice partner and he has made Trout already a better wrestler.
Magical Night of Lights at Pickard Park
Tonight is the last night of the holiday season for the Indianola Tour of Homes Magical Night of Lights at Pickard Park. From 5:30 to 8:30pm, attendees can drive through Pickard Park to see holiday light displays, with free will donations being taken each night to be equally distributed to the Kiya Koda Humane Society, Heal House, and the Helping Hand of Warren County. For more information, click below.
Knoxville High School Winter Concert set for Monday
Knoxville High School will host their Winter Concert Monday, December 19 starting at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center. The concert is a combination of Jazz Band, Concert Band, Concert Choir and Chamber Singers all bringing their talents together. Leading the Knoxville groups will be Ian Heetland, Knoxville Director of Choirs and Meredith Tipping, Knoxville Band Director.
Knoxville Wrestlers Finish 2nd At Regina Invitational, Bowling Squads Compete In A Triangular
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad made the trip east on Saturday to the Iowa City Regina Invitational and placed 2nd as a team ten points behind champion MFL Mar Mac. Six wrestlers made the top three with three of those winning individual championships. Marco Alejo at 120 pounds, Luke Spaur at 138 pounds and Chaz Graves at 152 all won their bracket. Andon Trout at 145 pounds and Daniel Gorskikh at 170 pounds placed 2nd and Wayne Johnston at 182 pounds was 3rd. The Panthers will have one final night on the mats this Tuesday as they travel to Ballard.
IN DEPTH: Marion County Compensation Board
What’s the process for determining the compensation for elected officials in Iowa?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Mark Raymie, chair of the Marion County Board of Supervisors. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Norwalk Victorious; Pella 3rd at Bill Van Horn Invitational
The Norwalk Warriors claimed the top prize at Pella High School’s Bill Van Horn Boys’ Wrestling invitational Saturday, while the hosting Dutch placed 3rd. The Warriors had 14 wrestlers appear in either the finals or 3rd place matches to score 215 team points, led by meet champions Tyler Harper (106), Dominic Tigner (160), and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (285). Asaiah Martinez (113), Jake McKenzie (126), Tate Turner (132), Tate Turner (138), and Ben Liedtke (285) placed 2nd in their respective brackets.
Indianola Basketball Sweeps Norwalk
The Indianola boys and girls basketball teams swept Norwalk in a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader Friday evening, the girls winning 53-42 and the boys holding on for a 68-65 win in a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians girls limited Norwalk to just Bailey Birmingham scoring in the...
Warrior girls wrestlers finish 2-3 at Battle of Waterloo
The Norwalk girls wrestlers competed at the 32-team Battle of Waterloo Friday and Saturday, finishing with two dual wins and three losses at Young Arena. The Warriors finished seventh out of eight teams in Friday’s Bracket B, losing to Cedar Falls 78-3 and West Des Moines Valley 81-0 before beating Waterloo East 45-12. They wrestled twice in the 7th-8th Place Pool on Saturday, defeating Waterloo East again by a count of 36-18 and losing to Independence 66-12.
Graceland Cemetery Looking at Digital
The city of Knoxville is considering digitizing books, records and maps related to Graceland Cemetery. What is currently being used is rather old and tough to read. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery said the proposed cost for purchasing the software for the project would cost around $21,000. The proposal would be to pay for half of the costs this fiscal year and the rest in fiscal year 2024.
Pella Christian Basketball Splits LHC Doubleheader at Grinnell
The Pella Christian girls basketball team struggled at Grinnell Friday night in a 59-36 loss, while a big second and fourth quarter led the Eagles’ boys to a 59-44 victory in a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Eagles’ girls took control of the game...
Eagles Girls Basketball Travels to North Mahaska, Boys to Wilton to Wrap Up Semester
Competing for the final time before Christmas Break the Pella Christian basketball teams will travel to different locations for their final contests of 2022. The Eagles’ girls will make the short trip to New Sharon Monday to square off with North Mahaska. Pella Christian currently holds a 1-6 overall record after falling on the road at Grinnell Friday night, while the Warhawks improved to 6-1 behind their second consecutive three-win week. The Eagles scrimmaged North Mahaska before the season and head coach Jordan Dyk believes that will be an advantage for his team going into the matchup.
Fast Starts Lead to Victory for Pella Girls, Newton Boys
Pella’s girls jumped out to a 20-0 lead en route to a 63-29 victory over Newton, while the Cardinal boys flipped the script with a 16-0 start and 54-36 win over the Dutch boys in a basketball doubleheader heard live last night on KRLS2. The Dutch girls buried four...
Knoxville Public Library to Hold Two Events for Children
The Knoxville Public Library has two events for children coming up in the month of December. During the winter break, the library will have a drop-in crafting program for children of all ages on December 22 from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Shelford tells KNIA/KRLS News about the December 22 event,...
Land Values Increase in Marion and Warren Counties
The 2022 Iowa State Land Value Survey released recently shows the average value of an acre of farmland jumped 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre in Iowa. Values increased in Marion County and Warren county during the same time frames. In Marion County the 2021 value was $8,669 and it rose to $9,580 in 2022. Warren county averages increased from $9,021 in 2021 to $10,193 in 2022.
