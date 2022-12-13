The Knoxville Wrestling Squad will head to the Iowa City Regina Invitational today. The Panthers were originally scheduled to go to Roland-Story, but due to concerns with a Roland-Story wrestler and his arrest for assault earlier this year, caused the Panthers to pull out of that event. The Panthers will be facing several teams that they likely would not have seen at Regina. Knoxville will see ranked Johnston, who is 11th in the latest Iowa Wrestling Coaches Association poll. The Panthers still boast of four wrestlers who are unbeaten to start the season. Luke Spaur is 11–0 at 132 pounds. He did not wrestle in the quad on Thursday due to illness but is expected to be ready today. Andon Trout is 8-0 on the season. Trout tells KNIA/KRLS Sports teammate Daniel Gorskikh, is his practice partner and he has made Trout already a better wrestler.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO