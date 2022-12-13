Read full article on original website
Argentina wins World Cup final against France in penalty shootout
Argentina won the 2022 World Cup final against France, beating the defending champion in a penalty kick shootout after the teams reached full time with a 3-3 tie. It means soccer superstar Lionel Messi finally gets a World Cup trophy on his fifth attempt. CBS Sports soccer analyst Jonathan Johnson joined Tanya Rivero on "CBS News Mornings" with more on the thrilling matchup.
