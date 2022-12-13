Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Prince Harry says he is 'ashamed' of how he reacted to Meghan Markle's suicidal thoughts: 'I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry'
On Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Harry said he "hates" himself for the way he initially responded to the situation.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg rips ‘let her finish!’ at Sunny Hostin during heated exchange between hosts on live TV
THE VIEW host Whoopi Goldberg has ripped into her co-host Sunny Hostin during a heated exchanged on live TV. She shouted "let her finish!" as Sunny interrupted Alyssa Farah Griffin. On Thursday's show, the View panel talked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix series. Joy Behar spoke up...
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note
Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
Prince Philip Gave Astounding Caution to Maiden Kate Middleton to Prevent Her From Being Next Princess Diana
The heir to the throne, Prince William and his Princess Kate Middleton, are hailed as the cutest couple in the royal family. They are college sweethearts as they fell in love with each other in 2001 while attending St Andrew’s university. It took the Prince of Wales ten years to pop the big question and the couple was finally married in April 2011 in a grand royal ceremony.
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Elon Musk threatened legal action against the college student who tracks his private jet on Twitter. Jack Sweeney told Insider his family is "amazed" that Musk is so bothered by his tracking account. His account, @ElonJet, was suspended on Wednesday, before being brought back then suspended again. Slide 1 of...
Tyler Perry Reveals He Is Godfather to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Diana
Tyler Perry has a special role in the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter. On the final episode of Netflix's Harry & Meghan's docuseries, it was revealed that the renowned filmmaker is the godfather to 1-year-old Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Perry recalls how Harry and Meghan asked him to...
Prince William and Kate Middleton Attend Royal Family's Carol Service After Prince Harry's Docuseries Claims
The Wales family is stepping out amid the release of Harry & Meghan. On Thursday, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with two of their children, attended the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, the same day that Prince Harry made bombshell allegations about his brother on his Netflix docuseries.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on How Their Own Marriages Gave Authenticity to '1923' Relationship (Exclusive)
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren play husband and wife in Paramount+'s anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1923, and the legendary actors credited their onscreen portrayal of a long-standing marriage to their own real-life partnerships with their significant others. In the latest series to join the Yellowstone universe, which launches Sunday, Ford and...
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Reveal Which Two Celebs Throw the Best Holiday Parties (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are dishing on the best A-list holiday parties. In an interview with ET's Rachel Smith on the festively decorated Live With Kelly and Ryan set, the co-hosts reveal the two celebs that host the most memorable holiday bashes. "Andy Cohen used to, before the kids......
Kevin Bacon Shares What It's Like Behind the Scenes When Filming 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)
Yes, the car is actually moving! Kevin Bacon and his brother, Michael, opened up to ET about the behind-the-scenes logistics required to successfully film their recent episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. For years, fans of the show -- and the Late Late Show With James Corden segment that inspired...
Al Roker Receives Heartfelt Message From 'CBS Mornings' Anchor Gayle King Following Hospital Release
The competition for ratings among morning shows is fierce, but none of that mattered when Gayle King, in one of the classiest and sincerest gestures displayed on network television, took a moment to acknowledge her morning show rival, Al Roker, and send him heartfelt wishes as he looks to recover following his hospitalization.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died, ET can confirm. He was 40. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker, shared in a statement to ET. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
Salma Hayek Dishes on Her Steamy Lap Dance From Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' (Exclusive)
When the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance dropped last month, the headlines described Channing Tatum's lap dance on Salma Hayek as "sexy" and "steamy." Hayek, however, used two very different words to describe the seductive scene. The 56-year-old actress spoke with ET's Rachel Smith and revealed exactly what...
'Barbie' Trailer: Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life as the Iconic Doll
Come on, Barbie, let's go party -- the first teaser trailer for the Barbie movie is finally here!. Writer and director Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film about the iconic doll isn't out until next summer, but eager fans got a first look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic couple, Barbie and Ken, in the clip, released on Friday.
Ariana Grande to Guest Judge 'Drag Race' Season 15 Premiere
Thank Ru, next! Ariana Grande is set to guest judge the season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race!. Grande will accompany host RuPaul and longtime judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews for the two-hour premiere on Friday, Jan. 6, as they welcome 16 new queens to the werk room and Drag Race stage -- and as the series moves to its new home on MTV.
Cher Says Mom Georgia Holt 'Was in So Much Pain' in Her Final Moments
Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who died at age 96 earlier this month. On Tuesday, the 76-year-old music icon took to Twitter to share some heartbreaking details about her late mother's final moments. "The truth…. She’s been Sick, & rallying, she then got bad, She...
