Outsider.com

New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note

Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
netflixjunkie.com

Prince Philip Gave Astounding Caution to Maiden Kate Middleton to Prevent Her From Being Next Princess Diana

The heir to the throne, Prince William and his Princess Kate Middleton, are hailed as the cutest couple in the royal family. They are college sweethearts as they fell in love with each other in 2001 while attending St Andrew’s university. It took the Prince of Wales ten years to pop the big question and the couple was finally married in April 2011 in a grand royal ceremony.
KTVB

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on How Their Own Marriages Gave Authenticity to '1923' Relationship (Exclusive)

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren play husband and wife in Paramount+'s anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1923, and the legendary actors credited their onscreen portrayal of a long-standing marriage to their own real-life partnerships with their significant others. In the latest series to join the Yellowstone universe, which launches Sunday, Ford and...
MONTANA STATE
KTVB

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died, ET can confirm. He was 40. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker, shared in a statement to ET. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

'Barbie' Trailer: Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life as the Iconic Doll

Come on, Barbie, let's go party -- the first teaser trailer for the Barbie movie is finally here!. Writer and director Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film about the iconic doll isn't out until next summer, but eager fans got a first look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic couple, Barbie and Ken, in the clip, released on Friday.
KTVB

Ariana Grande to Guest Judge 'Drag Race' Season 15 Premiere

Thank Ru, next! Ariana Grande is set to guest judge the season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race!. Grande will accompany host RuPaul and longtime judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews for the two-hour premiere on Friday, Jan. 6, as they welcome 16 new queens to the werk room and Drag Race stage -- and as the series moves to its new home on MTV.

