TX WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of south central Texas,. including the following counties, Bastrop, Lee, Travis and. Williamson. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no. longer...
NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022. ...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ONEIDA COUNTY... At 258 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was located over Lee, or near. Rome, moving northeast at 55 mph. Locations impacted include... Rome, Lee, Westmoreland, Vienna, Floyd,...
Blockbuster storm, bitter arctic outbreak to blast U.S. ahead of Christmas
In the days leading up to Christmas - one of the busiest travel times of the year - two extreme, disruptive and dangerous weather systems will affect large parts of the Lower 48 states: a very intense storm that will produce blinding snow, heavy rain and howling winds, and an associated outbreak of exceptionally cold air.
Blizzard aims at Midwest while record cold rolls into Texas
Winter will deliver a cold, snowy blast that will upset travel across the central and eastern U.S. and plunge Texas into a deep freeze. Chicago and the Midwest will likely get a heavy snow dump, while New York, Washington and Boston will see send wind-driven rain, just as travelers hit the road for the Christmas holiday.
