Wayne, OK

Tornado strikes central Oklahoma, destroying property but not lives

By Josh Dulaney, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 6 days ago
WAYNE — The house split open, debris splashed on vehicles and a Christmas tree landed on a living room recliner, but an EF2 tornado that destroyed a house near Nicholas Drive and 150th Street spared the family’s nativity scene and Lego Jesus.

Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, the tornado ripped through Wayne, a town with a population less than 1,000 and located about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City, damaging several structures and toppling power lines.

Just after the tornado shattered the house along Nicholas Drive, neighbors, family and friends arrived to help the family of four sift through debris to recover belongings and valuables.

Justina Reaves was on the phone with her sister, who is one of the homeowners, when the tornado struck. The family, including children ages 11 and 8, took shelter in the basement, she said.

“We’re blessed and overwhelmed with gratitude over the outpouring of support,” Reaves said. “It’s been overwhelming in a good way.”

On top of a pile of a debris in the living room, a child's painting of a cross included words that paraphrased Psalm 56:

"Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in you."

The Red Cross reported at least two homes were damaged by the tornado.

Workers with the aid group arrived at Wayne's First Baptist Church to offer assistance to those needing support.

Wayne Schools closed as the storm knocked out power to much of the McClain County town.

Chainsaws buzzed around town as crews removed branches from housetops.

For some residents, the tornado was the first they have experienced.

“It sounded like a train coming through,” Juan Pineda said. “I just heard the sound. Pretty scary for the first time.”

Others said the tornado struck just minutes after an alert hit their phones.

John Cleator took shelter under a mattress between his couch and a bookcase. His three Chihuahuas and a pit mix snuggled with him.

“They thought it was wonderful,” he said.

Cleator has lived in the area for more than 20 years.

“Everybody’s said, ‘Wayne’s never had a direct hit. We’ll be fine forever,'” he said. “We can’t say that anymore.”

The Oklahoman

