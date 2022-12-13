Judge denies appeal, affirms detention of Peru’s ousted President Pedro Castillo as authorities build rebellion case

TORONTO (AP) — A 73-year old man who had a long-running dispute with his condo board in a suburb above Toronto killed five people, including three board members, after he claimed in court and on social media that the building’s electrical room was making him sick. Chief James MacSween of the York Regional Police identified the suspect in Sunday night’s attack in Vaughan, Ontario, as Francesco Velli. He said at a news conference Monday that Velli fatally shot three men and two women and wounded a 66-year-old woman, who is hospitalized and expected to survive. “Three victims were members of the condominium board,” he said. Police said officers were called to an active shooting at the building at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, and that an officer fatally shot Velli inside the building, where Velli and the victims lived.

