Cherokee County, GA

Media specialist wins Cherokee superintendent's Game Changer Award

By Staff reports, Cherokee County School District
 6 days ago
Cherokee County Superintendent Brian Hightower, second from left, congratulates Oak Grove Elementary School STEAM Academy media specialist Denise Lewis on earning the 2022 Game Changer Award for Instructional Support. Joining in the celebration are her husband, Mark, and Principal Penny Valle. Cherokee County School District

The Cherokee County School District superintendent has presented one of his top honors to an elementary school library media specialist.

Superintendent Brian Hightower this week presented the 2022 Game Changer Award for Instructional Support to Oak Grove Elementary School STEAM Academy media specialist Denise Lewis, the district announced.

Hightower presents four Game Changer awards each year: Instructional Support, to an employee who serves in a support staff role, Instructional Excellence to a classroom teacher, Instructional Leadership to a school or district leader and Instructional Advocacy to a non-CCSD employee.

Hightower thanked Ms. Lewis for her contributions to student learning, especially her role in helping lead the school in its recent successful transition from a Fine Arts Academy to a STEAM (STEM and the arts) Academy.

“Media specialists play an important role in our schools, and Denise is an outstanding leader among them,” he said. “She excels in her daily responsibilities, such as running the library, teaching students about literacy, research and technology and supporting teachers with resources. What makes her a Game Changer is that she not only does all that and more with excellence, she also took on additional responsibilities to help achieve the school’s transformation to a STEAM program.”

Lewis, a 22-year educator and past Innovation Zone Media Specialist of the Year, was also praised by Principal Penny Valle for her leadership in developing a 21st century media center and earning Common Sense national digital citizenship certification for the school.

