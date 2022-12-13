Time to clean up some of that dirty laundry

What went wrong?

Just three years after making it to the state semifinals, the Norwalk High School football team is now in familiar territory — picking up the pieces.

The Truckers were on a roll and had lifted themselves out of a 30-plus year funk. Chris MacFarland got the program turned around and headed in the right direction with several consecutive winning seasons, but that too, all went south in a hurry.

Todd Fox came in and in his first year the Truckers were one win away from the state championship game.

And here we are, just four years later and the team is coming off a winless season. Last year the Truckers won just one game, and they were fortunate to do that with a last-minute victory.

The Truckers are one series away from back-to-back winless seasons.

Unfortunately, the results on the field are not the worst of it. The school and Fox officially parted ways at Tuesday night's school board meeting following a couple of well-documented incidents with the players.

Fox is without a job. Norwalk is without a football coach.

What went wrong?

I came to Norwalk as a sports editor in 1979 and covered the Truckers for 20 years.

Those were mostly 20 brutal years with loss after loss and coach after coach.

The real trouble started after the 1980 season when the school fired Bob Hart, who led the Truckers to the state title in 1974.

Who fires a coach just six years after leading his team to the top of the world? The odd part about that entire fiasco was, neither the school nor Hart ever publicly said why he was let go — leaving everyone with various theories throughout the years.

When Norwalk hires its next coach, it will be the 12th since I have been in Norwalk — an average of one every three-plus years.

Let's go through this coaching tree:

First it was Bob Hart.

He got fired, but in the high school coaching world, he really wasn't fired. They will tell you he was non-renewed, which is a nice way to say he was fired.

It's like the guy who goes home after work and finds all of his stuff in the front yard. Some would say he got thrown out of the house by his wife. Others might just say he was "displaced."

The end result is the same. In his nine years as head coach, Hart was 51-40-1 and at the time the only football coach in Norwalk history with a winning record — and of course the 1974 Class AA state championship.

From Hart, the school moved on to Chuck Palsa. He lasted four years and it spun out of control from there.

Counting all of the coaches is like counting quarterbacks for the Cleveland Browns.

Terry Hehl was next, but lasted just two seasons. Scott Thompson followed Hehl and lasted three years, followed by Jim Whittington for two more seasons, and then Randy Hord for two more in 1992 and 1993.

Ron DeLuca got his shot and was at the helm for six years — the longest of any since Hart until MacFarland. He is credited for helping move the Truckers on from four wins in five seasons to reaching five wins by his fifth season — only to again be non-renewed after 1999.

The new century started with Jordy Horowitz and he went five seasons. Jeff Cole followed and went four seasons. Both also came close to that elusive winning season, coming just shy in 2004 and 2007.

That started the MacFarland era and the beginning of the turnaround in his nine years at the helm. The Truckers were 11-1 in 2014 with a perfect regular season, but then won 11 games over the next three years and MacFarland was also non-renewed.

Fox continued the success with two fantastic seasons in 2018 and 2019 that saw four playoff wins and a league title — then the bottom dropped out.

This split-up is by far the worst since Hart was let go. I remember them moving the school board meeting to the Middle School library. There was a lot of shouting and tears, but there was no turning back.

I always wondered where would the program be if they kept Hart on as head coach.

But you can't go back. And that is what Norwalk needs to do — move forward and put this mess behind them.

But this isn't all about losing a football coach.

The school hired lawyers to investigate the coach and administration. What will we learn from that? Will what we learned be worth the money — nearly $100,000 — we spent?

There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered.

When Jody and I travel south to Amish country, I always get a kick out of looking at the different houses on laundry day. The Amish wash their clothes then hang them out to dry for everybody to see — bloomers and all.

It's kind of like that in Norwalk, where over the years the school has hung its laundry out for everybody to see.

The only difference is Norwalk's laundry is still dirty.

This has been a rough couple of months. And it's not over.

Those who are in charge need to step forward and take the lead. Those who are not in need to step aside and get out of the way.

The healing needs to start, and it needs to start now.

