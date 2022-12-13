ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Time to clean up some of that dirty laundry

By Joe Centers Center Line
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPVaz_0jhNTu7h00

What went wrong?

Just three years after making it to the state semifinals, the Norwalk High School football team is now in familiar territory — picking up the pieces.

The Truckers were on a roll and had lifted themselves out of a 30-plus year funk. Chris MacFarland got the program turned around and headed in the right direction with several consecutive winning seasons, but that too, all went south in a hurry.

Todd Fox came in and in his first year the Truckers were one win away from the state championship game.

And here we are, just four years later and the team is coming off a winless season. Last year the Truckers won just one game, and they were fortunate to do that with a last-minute victory.

The Truckers are one series away from back-to-back winless seasons.

Unfortunately, the results on the field are not the worst of it. The school and Fox officially parted ways at Tuesday night's school board meeting following a couple of well-documented incidents with the players.

Fox is without a job. Norwalk is without a football coach.

What went wrong?

I came to Norwalk as a sports editor in 1979 and covered the Truckers for 20 years.

Those were mostly 20 brutal years with loss after loss and coach after coach.

The real trouble started after the 1980 season when the school fired Bob Hart, who led the Truckers to the state title in 1974.

Who fires a coach just six years after leading his team to the top of the world? The odd part about that entire fiasco was, neither the school nor Hart ever publicly said why he was let go — leaving everyone with various theories throughout the years.

When Norwalk hires its next coach, it will be the 12th since I have been in Norwalk — an average of one every three-plus years.

Let's go through this coaching tree:

First it was Bob Hart.

He got fired, but in the high school coaching world, he really wasn't fired. They will tell you he was non-renewed, which is a nice way to say he was fired.

It's like the guy who goes home after work and finds all of his stuff in the front yard. Some would say he got thrown out of the house by his wife. Others might just say he was "displaced."

The end result is the same. In his nine years as head coach, Hart was 51-40-1 and at the time the only football coach in Norwalk history with a winning record — and of course the 1974 Class AA state championship.

From Hart, the school moved on to Chuck Palsa. He lasted four years and it spun out of control from there.

Counting all of the coaches is like counting quarterbacks for the Cleveland Browns.

Terry Hehl was next, but lasted just two seasons. Scott Thompson followed Hehl and lasted three years, followed by Jim Whittington for two more seasons, and then Randy Hord for two more in 1992 and 1993.

Ron DeLuca got his shot and was at the helm for six years — the longest of any since Hart until MacFarland. He is credited for helping move the Truckers on from four wins in five seasons to reaching five wins by his fifth season — only to again be non-renewed after 1999.

The new century started with Jordy Horowitz and he went five seasons. Jeff Cole followed and went four seasons. Both also came close to that elusive winning season, coming just shy in 2004 and 2007.

That started the MacFarland era and the beginning of the turnaround in his nine years at the helm. The Truckers were 11-1 in 2014 with a perfect regular season, but then won 11 games over the next three years and MacFarland was also non-renewed.

Fox continued the success with two fantastic seasons in 2018 and 2019 that saw four playoff wins and a league title — then the bottom dropped out.

This split-up is by far the worst since Hart was let go. I remember them moving the school board meeting to the Middle School library. There was a lot of shouting and tears, but there was no turning back.

I always wondered where would the program be if they kept Hart on as head coach.

But you can't go back. And that is what Norwalk needs to do — move forward and put this mess behind them.

But this isn't all about losing a football coach.

The school hired lawyers to investigate the coach and administration. What will we learn from that? Will what we learned be worth the money — nearly $100,000 — we spent?

There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered.

When Jody and I travel south to Amish country, I always get a kick out of looking at the different houses on laundry day. The Amish wash their clothes then hang them out to dry for everybody to see — bloomers and all.

It's kind of like that in Norwalk, where over the years the school has hung its laundry out for everybody to see.

The only difference is Norwalk's laundry is still dirty.

This has been a rough couple of months. And it's not over.

Those who are in charge need to step forward and take the lead. Those who are not in need to step aside and get out of the way.

The healing needs to start, and it needs to start now.

Joe Centers is Reflector managing editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkrelfector.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022

2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lutheran East rises to No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Atlas Obscura

House of Wills

This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline

Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
AKRON, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
3K+
Followers
171
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy