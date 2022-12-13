Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in shooting behind Orange County 7-Eleven
SANTA ANA, Calif. – One man was found shot to death and another wounded in a vehicle parked behind a 7-Eleven Sunday, according to a report. The shooting was reported at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Main Street, according to CountyNewsTV. The injured man was...
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
Mayor Karen Bass hands out $300 gift cards to needy Los Angeles families for holiday help
New Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass finished up her first week in office by helping out less-fortunate families with a holiday giveaway.
Officers fire pepper balls to get woman to surrender after Fullerton pursuit
Police fired pepper balls at a woman who led officers on a pursuit in Orange County Saturday.
LA mayor faces backlash in first week as critics say homelessness edict doesn't address 'systemic' issues
Newly sworn in Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is attempting to confront the city’s homeless crisis head on, but critics say nothing will change until root problems such as widespread drug use and housing affordability are addressed.
Former UC-Irvine Student Killed Mom by Throwing Her Off Campus Building, Then Jumped to His Death
Doan was a student at UCI's School of Biological Sciences from 2017 to 2019 but did not graduate, a school spokesperson tells PEOPLE A former University of California, Irvine, student threw his mother off a campus building before he jumped to his death. Authorities say the deaths of Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, and his mother Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, were the result of a murder-suicide. The bodies were discovered at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the ground by the Social Science Plaza. "The investigation has determined Doan picked up Nguyen...
DMV Offers New Online Service To Renew Disabled Parking Placard
The California Department of Motor Vehicles, (DMV) has launched a new online service to help ease new California requirements for disabled person parking placard renewal. The online service is now available and allows a new way for California residents to provide a signature electronically in the most recent expansion of digital services offered by the ...
Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier
Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect
Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect involved in a reported domestic violence incident that included a handgun, was shot and killed by police after fleeing… Read more "Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect"
Ex-UC Irvine student threw his mother off a campus building and then jumped to his death, police say
A former University of California, Irvine, student threw his mother off a campus building before jumping to his death earlier this week in a case police are investigating as a murder-suicide, authorities said. The bodies were found on the ground outside 214 Pereira Drive, a plaza in the School of...
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
Orange County man convicted of murdering girlfriend, their 2 infant sons
An Orange County man was convicted of stabbing to death his girlfriend and killing their two baby sons, whose bodies were never found. The conviction came on what would have been the oldest son's 12th birthday.
Bakersfield Now
Police: Theft ring members who stole $300K nationwide arrested while stealing from Target
LYNNWOOD, Wash. (KOMO) — Investigators in Lynnwood, Washington, say their efforts to catch retail theft suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation...
Police search for missing boy with austim in San Bernardino County
Police are searching for a missing teenage boy with autism who was last seen leaving a Rialto school on Thursday afternoon. Eric Larue, 16, left home to attend class at Carter High School around 8 a.m., said Rialto Police. School officials say Larue was seen leaving the campus around 1:30 p.m. after school was dismissed. […]
KTLA.com
Pair arrested after young mother of 3 is killed by stray bullet in Santa Ana
A man and a woman from the City of Orange have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman earlier this month, officials with the Santa Ana Police Department announced. Authorities responded to the Dec. 4 shooting at around 4:30 p.m. and discovered the victim suffering...
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
21-Year-Old Arrested After Porch Assault Captured By Ring Camera
A 21-year-old was arrested Wednesday for an alleged assault on a porch caught on a Ring camera following a possible road rage incident in November. On Wednesday, Adriano Anzuini, 21, from Santa Clarita, was arrested for assault as the primary suspect involved in the incident, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita ...
$100 million lawsuit filed against San Bernardino Police after man fatally shot by officers
The family of a 23-year-old man who was fatally shot by police officers in San Bernardino announced on Friday that they are filing a $100 million lawsuit against the police department. The family of Rob Adams, 23, claims Adams was shot multiple times by police as he was running away while holding a cellphone on […]
