ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
People

Former UC-Irvine Student Killed Mom by Throwing Her Off Campus Building, Then Jumped to His Death

Doan was a student at UCI's School of Biological Sciences from 2017 to 2019 but did not graduate, a school spokesperson tells PEOPLE A former University of California, Irvine, student threw his mother off a campus building before he jumped to his death. Authorities say the deaths of Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, and his mother Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, were the result of a murder-suicide. The bodies were discovered at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the ground by the Social Science Plaza. "The investigation has determined Doan picked up Nguyen...
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier

Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
WHITTIER, CA
Key News Network

Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
PICO RIVERA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy