Doan was a student at UCI's School of Biological Sciences from 2017 to 2019 but did not graduate, a school spokesperson tells PEOPLE A former University of California, Irvine, student threw his mother off a campus building before he jumped to his death. Authorities say the deaths of Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, and his mother Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, were the result of a murder-suicide. The bodies were discovered at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the ground by the Social Science Plaza. "The investigation has determined Doan picked up Nguyen...

IRVINE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO