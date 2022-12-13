Read full article on original website
Press Release: UPDATE 2-"Fortnite" maker Epic Games to settle alleged privacy violation for $520 mln
Dec 19 (Reuters) - "Fortnite" creator Epic Games will pay $520 million to settle allegations that it illegally collected children's personal information and tricked people into making purchases, the Federal Trade Commission and the company said on Monday. It will pay a record penalty of $275 million for violating the...
Mondelez to sell gum business in developed markets for $1.35 billion
(Reuters) -Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc said on Monday it had agreed to sell its gum business, including brands such as Trident and Dentyne, in the United States, Canada and Europe to Perfetti Van Melle Group for $1.35 billion. Perfetti Van Melle, the European gum and confectionery maker behind brands...
UPDATE 1-Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
(Add investor comments, Tesla shares) Dec 16 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s team has reached out to investors to raise new funds for his struggling social media platform Twitter, one of the investors said. Ross Gerber, president and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, told Reuters that he...
Wall Street loses more ground, extending a losing streak
Wall Street is starting off the week with more losses for stocks Monday, as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 3:04 p.m. Eastern. About 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index are in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 321 points, or 1%, to 32,597 and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%. Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 slid 1.4%.
UPDATE 2-EU warns Meta over Facebook Marketplace antitrust breach
BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday said it has warned Facebook parent company Meta that it is breaching EU antitrust laws by distorting competition in markets for online classified advertising and abusing its dominant position. The Commission said in a preliminary view that it would further...
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks mixed in early trade
U.S. stocks mixed; DJI up slightly, S&P, Nasdaq dip. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS MIXED IN EARLY TRADE (1020 EST/1500 GMT) Major U.S. indexes are mixed in the early stages...
AP Top Business News at 4:59 p.m. EST
Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that? Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. Wall...
CStone Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance Of Marketing Authorization Application By UK MHRA
* ACCEPTANCE OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION BY UK MHRA FOR SUGEMALIMAB IN METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER
AP Top Technology News at 9:48 a.m. EST
Anti-LGBTQ hate thrives online, spurs fears of more violence Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that?. Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. FTC didn't stop Facebook-Instagram. How about Meta-Within?. Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. Youngkin executive order bans TikTok...
Twitter Says Will Remove Accounts Created Solely For Purpose Of Promoting Other Social Platforms And Content That Contains Links Or Usernames - Tweet
* TWITTER SAYS WILL REMOVE ACCOUNTS CREATED SOLELY FOR PURPOSE OF PROMOTING OTHER SOCIAL PLATFORMS AND CONTENT THAT CONTAINS LINKS OR USERNAMES - TWEET. * TWITTER SAYS WILL REMOVE ACCOUNTS CREATED SOLELY FOR PURPOSE OF PROMOTING FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, MASTODON, TRUTH SOCIAL, TRIBEL, NOSTR AND POST-TWEET. * TWITTER SAYS WILL ALLOW...
