Read full article on original website
Related
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Putin insists no plan to absorb Belarus on visit in Ukraine shadow
President Vladimir Putin denied plans to absorb Belarus as he paid a rare visit Monday to the country whose strongman assisted his invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Speaking to the leaders of several NATO countries via video link on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukraine's allies to supply its military with more weapons.
kalkinemedia.com
Kissinger calls for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kyiv dismisses his proposal
(Reuters) -Veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger said the time is approaching for a negotiated peace in Ukraine to reduce the risk of another devastating world war, but the Kyiv government dismissed his comments as amounting to "appeasing the aggressor" and said there could be no deal involving ceding territory. Kissinger,...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Ukrainians say the Russians are now dropping chemicals- K-51 grenades are used to produce a gas that can incapacitate
Footage of what Ukrainian forces allege to be a K-51 grenade was recently shared via Telegram by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The translated caption to their video revealed that,
kalkinemedia.com
Boris Johnson's brother quits as adviser to Binance unit
(Reuters) -Binance said on Monday Jo Johnson, brother of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, had resigned from the UK advisory board of its unit, as the cryptocurrency industry braces for further pain in the aftermath of the FTX fiasco last month. Johnson had joined Bifinity, a payments technology company...
kalkinemedia.com
Japan backs African Union entry to G20, PM Kishida says
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will support the African Union's entry to the Group of 20 (G20) forum of the world's largest economies, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday. Kishida said the union's addition to the G20 was important "given African countries' increasing role in international society". Japan also agreed...
kalkinemedia.com
FACTBOX-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation
(Adds Columbia, Ecuador, Hungary, Romania, Egypt; updates European Union, India, Philippines) Dec 19 (Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruptions to global supply chains and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have driven up prices of energy, commodities and necessities. Here's how governments are trying to help hard-hit consumers and companies:. AMERICAS:
kalkinemedia.com
Ministers thrash out deal at landmark U.N. nature talks
MONTREAL (Reuters) -Negotiators at a U.N. summit to protect nature were closing in on a new global deal on Sunday that could see 30% of land and sea protected by 2030, with hundreds of billions of dollars directed toward conserving the world's wild places and species. China, the president of...
kalkinemedia.com
AP Top Political News at 3:38 p.m. EST
1/6 takeaways: Record for history and 'roadmap to justice' Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral. EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?. Iowa Democratic Party chair won't seek reelection. Biden: US looking to strengthen relationship with Ecuador. Loved or hated, Fauci’s parting advice: Stick to...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 7-Tunisian election, dismissed by Saied critics as charade, draws just 8.8% turnout
Turnout figure is lowest since Tunisian revolution. TUNIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Only 8.8% of Tunisian voters cast ballots in Saturday's parliamentary elections, authorities announced, after most political parties boycotted the vote as a charade aimed at shoring up President Kais Saied's power. The provisional turnout figure is below November's...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
kalkinemedia.com
Iran central bank governor blames protests for currency's fall
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's central bank governor on Saturday partly blamed recent anti-government unrest for the fall of the Iranian currency to record lows, while authorities detained a prominent actress who had voiced support for protesters. The unrest, which poses one of the biggest challenges to theocratic rule in Iran since...
kalkinemedia.com
Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 19
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*). For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on . POLITICS. Italy will scrap part of its plans to...
kalkinemedia.com
Azerbaijan sees gas exports to Europe edging up in 2023 - Interfax
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan plans to slightly increase its natural gas exports to Europe next year, the country's president was quoted as saying on Saturday, as Brussels seeks to replace falling energy supplies from Russia. President Ilham Aliyev said his country's gas exports to Europe were set to rise to...
kalkinemedia.com
Militants seize counter-terrorism centre in Pakistan, take hostages
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Islamist militants seized a counter-terrorism centre in the northwestern Pakistani area of Bannu on Sunday and took hostages to negotiate with government authorities, officials said. "It's not clear if the terrorists attacked from outside, or if they snatched the ammunition from staff inside" while...
Jan 6 committee refers Donald Trump for criminal prosecution on four counts – live
Four Republicans referred to House ethics committee for refusing to comply with panel’s subpoenas, including Kevin McCarthy
Comments / 0