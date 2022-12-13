Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Big year in store for small-cap biotech?
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. BIG YEAR IN STORE FOR SMALL-CAP BIOTECH? (0912 EST/1412 GMT) It's been a rough year for the biotech sector. Small-cap drug developers, in particular, have seen better...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks mixed in early trade
U.S. stocks mixed; DJI up slightly, S&P, Nasdaq dip. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS MIXED IN EARLY TRADE (1020 EST/1500 GMT) Major U.S. indexes are mixed in the early stages...
kalkinemedia.com
Wall Street loses more ground, extending a losing streak
Wall Street is starting off the week with more losses for stocks Monday, as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 3:04 p.m. Eastern. About 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index are in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 321 points, or 1%, to 32,597 and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%. Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 slid 1.4%.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold inched lower in thin trading as investors look for fresh drivers
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday as weakness in the U.S. dollar countered rising yields on expectations of higher interest rates, as markets look for fresh catalysts amid thin trading. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,789.29 per ounce by 12:14 p.m. ET (1714 GMT), while U.S. gold futures...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
kalkinemedia.com
AP Top Financial News at 1:08 a.m. EST
Asian stock markets sink under global recession fears Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. OSHA: Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. Russian GDP to contract 3% says central bank...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold holds firm as dollar dip offsets pressure from rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Monday as a softer dollar countered pressure on the non-yielding bullion from expectations of higher interest rates in the United States for longer than earlier expected. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,797.17 per ounce by 0915 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to...
kalkinemedia.com
Mondelez to sell gum business in developed markets for $1.35 billion
(Reuters) -Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc said on Monday it had agreed to sell its gum business, including brands such as Trident and Dentyne, in the United States, Canada and Europe to Perfetti Van Melle Group for $1.35 billion. Perfetti Van Melle, the European gum and confectionery maker behind brands...
kalkinemedia.com
The Foschini Group Says Total Interest In Co's Ordinary Shares Held By MandG Is 10.05%
* THE FOSCHINI GROUP LTD - TOTAL INTEREST IN ORDINARY SHARES OF CO HELD BY MANDG AMOUNTS TO 10.05% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
AP Top Political News at 3:38 p.m. EST
1/6 takeaways: Record for history and 'roadmap to justice' Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral. EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?. Iowa Democratic Party chair won't seek reelection. Biden: US looking to strengthen relationship with Ecuador. Loved or hated, Fauci’s parting advice: Stick to...
kalkinemedia.com
FACTBOX-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation
(Adds Columbia, Ecuador, Hungary, Romania, Egypt; updates European Union, India, Philippines) Dec 19 (Reuters) - Pandemic-related disruptions to global supply chains and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have driven up prices of energy, commodities and necessities. Here's how governments are trying to help hard-hit consumers and companies:. AMERICAS:
kalkinemedia.com
Oil rises on hopes for China's economy; recession fears limit gains
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, as optimism around China relaxing its COVID-19 restrictions outweighed fears of a global recession that would weigh on energy demand. China, the world's top crude oil importer, is experiencing its first of three expected waves of COVID-19 cases after Beijing relaxed...
kalkinemedia.com
CStone Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance Of Marketing Authorization Application By UK MHRA
* ACCEPTANCE OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION BY UK MHRA FOR SUGEMALIMAB IN METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Appeals court says U.S. cannot mandate federal contractor COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the White House could not require federal contractors to ensure that their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of government contracts. The U.S. government has contracts with thousands of companies, and courts have said the issue could affect up...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1- Italy weakens plan to promote cash payments after EU criticism
Italy drops plan to end fines for refusing small card payments. "Citizens' wage" poverty relief scheme being wound down. (Adds details on amendments, background) ROME, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy will scrap part of its plans to facilitate cash payments for goods and services after criticism from European Union authorities and its own central bank, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told lawmakers.
kalkinemedia.com
Bankman-Fried to agree to U.S. extradition in about-face after Bahamas hearing -lawyers
NASSAU, Bahamas/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried has now decided to agree to be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges, two of his lawyers said on Monday, just hours after one of them told a Bahamas judge the FTX founder wanted to see the U.S. indictment against him before consenting.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-UK reinstates freeze on alcohol duties in budget flip-flop
LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain's government said on Monday that it would freeze taxes on alcohol until August, reversing a decision taken only two months ago by finance minister Jeremy Hunt and partially reinstating a tax cut put forward by his predecessor. By default, British alcohol duties are designed...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Ghana to default on most of external debt as economic crisis worsens
ACCRA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ghana said on Monday it would suspend payments on most of its external debt, effectively defaulting as the country struggles to plug its cavernous balance of payments deficit. Its finance ministry said it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback
(Recasts; adds details, background, exec and analyst comment) Dec 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca on Monday won European endorsement for its blockbuster drug, dapagliflozin, as a treatment for all forms of heart failure, the company said. The drug, which belongs to a class of medicines called SGLT2 inhibitors and is branded...
kalkinemedia.com
Boris Johnson's brother quits as adviser to Binance unit
(Reuters) -Binance said on Monday Jo Johnson, brother of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, had resigned from the UK advisory board of its unit, as the cryptocurrency industry braces for further pain in the aftermath of the FTX fiasco last month. Johnson had joined Bifinity, a payments technology company...
Comments / 0