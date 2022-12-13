Read full article on original website
Bankman-Fried to agree to U.S. extradition in about-face after Bahamas hearing -lawyers
NASSAU, Bahamas/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried has now decided to agree to be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges, two of his lawyers said on Monday, just hours after one of them told a Bahamas judge the FTX founder wanted to see the U.S. indictment against him before consenting.
Appeals court says U.S. cannot mandate federal contractor COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the White House could not require federal contractors to ensure that their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of government contracts. The U.S. government has contracts with thousands of companies, and courts have said the issue could affect up...
Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source
(Reuters) -Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The cryptocurrency mogul was indicted in federal court...
AP Top U.S. News at 2:51 p.m. EST
Bond set at $50K for father of July 4 shooting suspect Mistrial declared in gun case against Capitol riot suspect. 2 cities pursued more school for kids. Only 1 pulled it off. Nobel laureate economist faces sex harassment investigation. US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions. Idaho students' unsolved deaths...
Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana has extended the registration deadline for its domestic debt exchange programme to Dec. 30, with an expected settlement date of Jan. 6, the finance ministry said in a statement overnight on Friday. The ministry had previously set a deadline of Dec. 19 for domestic bondholders to...
Man, aged 19, charged in UK after Channel migrant boat tragedy
LONDON (Reuters) - A 19-year-old man has been charged with abetting illegal immigration after four migrants died trying to cross the Channel into Britain when the inflatable boat they were using started to sink. One of those who died in Wednesday's tragedy was a teenager, regional authorities said. Thirty-nine migrants,...
Multiple victims after shooting in Canada's Vaughan
(Reuters) - Multiple people were shot on Sunday at a condominium in Canada's Vaughan city, just north of Toronto, with five to seven possible victims, the York Regional Police department said. The victims have not yet been identified, the police said in an emailed statement to Reuters. One male suspect...
