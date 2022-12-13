ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno Co. Board of Supervisors recognizes Margaret Mims at her last meeting as Sheriff

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rgQF_0jhNScIo00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – On Tuesday Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims attended her final Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting

During the meeting, she accepted the board’s resolution that recognized her almost 40 years of career in law enforcement service. Her husband Gary was also in attendance by her side.

The board members in attendance each gave thanks to Sheriff Mims for her career with the county. Mims took the podium and reflected on her years of service. But even with her career as Sheriff ending, she told the board that this isn’t the end.

“I’m not done board. I will still be active and involved in ways that I don’t know yet. But I’m not done”, said Mims.

Sheriff Mims started her law enforcement career as a peace officer for the Kerman Police Department in 1980. She was hired as a Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy in 1983 and promoted through the ranks.

In 2006, she was elected sheriff, becoming the 25th person to hold that office in Fresno County. She then proceeded to run in three elections unopposed. In February of this year, Sheriff Mims announced that she would not be running for Sheriff again, and would retire at the end of her current term.

RELATED: Margaret Mims announces retirement from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

One of the programs she is most proud of is the Sheriff’s Reading Posse Program as she believes that there is a “direct correlation between literacy and crime”.

The goal was to get books into the hands of children, especially those that live in underserved rural communities. Deputy sheriffs carried donated books in their patrol cars. As they came into contact with kids, they distributed the books free of charge.

Earlier this year, John Zanoni was officially named Fresno County’s Sheriff-Elect following the certification of the June 7 primary election results.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 4

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Your newest Fresno City Council Member

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s newest city council member Annalisa Perea of District One took her place on the council Thursday for the first time. Perea says she is striving to make a difference in the community. “This means the world to me I now have the chance to serve my community in a different […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Teen stabbed in Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 3400 block of Mayfair Drive North just before 1:30 p.m. for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officials arrived, they say they found a 16-year-old boy […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Winter meal locations from Fresno Unified School District

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District (FUSD) is offering winter break meals for all the children in the district that need them. Several elementary, middle school, and high school sites are offering lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Monday. (some sites may vary see below). for children from the ages of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mayor of Fresno to allow generator power to assist delays

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Friday that the City of Fresno will allow generators to be used as temporary power suppliers for newly constructed, altered, or modified buildings. While generators can now be used, there are certain provisions that come with this, including only allowing a generator to be in place for […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Luis Chavez opposes Sanger Unified’s ‘deeply troubling’ flag policy

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez expressed his concern regarding a policy enforced by the Sanger Unified School District that prevents the hanging of flags that are not curriculum-related, including the LGBTQ pride flag. In the letter to the board and superintendent, Councilmember Chavez said he was “deeply concerned” about the substance […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI operation by Fresno Police leads to 6 arrests

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say. According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man threatening people with a gun in Hanford arrested

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Hanford was arrested for allegedly brandishing and threatening multiple people on Sunday morning according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Birch Street for a report of a man, identified as 25-year-old, Justin Lira, allegedly in the street with […]
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

David Shepard announces recount effort in 16th Senate District

Porterville, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate for the 16th State Senate district, David Shepard, has announced he has requested a recount for all four counties in the district, according to a news release from his office. Wednesday’s announcement follows the certification of results, which ended in a 20-vote margin between Shepard and his opponent, Democrat […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Community Hospital sold to Trinity Health

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital is expected to see financial stability and improvements to the facility’s infrastructure with its sale to Trinity Health Corporation, according to an announcement from the state Attorney General’s office. On Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally approved the sale of what state officials described as a financially […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police respond to pellet gun on a Sanger Unified campus

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What was described by officials as an “unloaded pellet gun” on the campus of a Sanger Unified school prompted a response by the Sanger Police Department on Friday. Officials say that staff members were made aware of a student with an unloaded pellet gun on the campus of Washington Academic Middle […]
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local family relieved to have son back to ‘normal self’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley family is happy to have their 2-year-old son back home after he was in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital for more than a week because of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Parents Colton Briner and Kiley Barton watched their 2-year-old son Casey eat and breathe through tubes for days […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s police chief recounts string of child homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama provided updates on a case he said is one of the most horrific he’s seen in his law enforcement career. “Stabbed to death and then set on fire. She was also approximately 36 weeks pregnant. As a matter […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hmong legacy exhibit to be unveiled at Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The HmongStory Legacy project is unveiling an interactive multimedia exhibit, called “Vinai the Hmong Refugee Exhibit’ at the Fresno Fairgrounds Commerce Building this weekend, as part of phase one for the preparation of the 50th-year commemoration since the first Hmong family was settled in Fresno County. Fresno County now has the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy