Fresno Co. Board of Supervisors recognizes Margaret Mims at her last meeting as Sheriff

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – On Tuesday Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims attended her final Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting

During the meeting, she accepted the board’s resolution that recognized her almost 40 years of career in law enforcement service. Her husband Gary was also in attendance by her side.

The board members in attendance each gave thanks to Sheriff Mims for her career with the county. Mims took the podium and reflected on her years of service. But even with her career as Sheriff ending, she told the board that this isn’t the end.

“I’m not done board. I will still be active and involved in ways that I don’t know yet. But I’m not done”, said Mims.

Sheriff Mims started her law enforcement career as a peace officer for the Kerman Police Department in 1980. She was hired as a Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy in 1983 and promoted through the ranks.

In 2006, she was elected sheriff, becoming the 25th person to hold that office in Fresno County. She then proceeded to run in three elections unopposed. In February of this year, Sheriff Mims announced that she would not be running for Sheriff again, and would retire at the end of her current term.

One of the programs she is most proud of is the Sheriff’s Reading Posse Program as she believes that there is a “direct correlation between literacy and crime”.

The goal was to get books into the hands of children, especially those that live in underserved rural communities. Deputy sheriffs carried donated books in their patrol cars. As they came into contact with kids, they distributed the books free of charge.

Earlier this year, John Zanoni was officially named Fresno County’s Sheriff-Elect following the certification of the June 7 primary election results.

