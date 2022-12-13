Read full article on original website
Mondelez to sell gum business in developed markets for $1.35 billion
(Reuters) -Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc said on Monday it had agreed to sell its gum business, including brands such as Trident and Dentyne, in the United States, Canada and Europe to Perfetti Van Melle Group for $1.35 billion. Perfetti Van Melle, the European gum and confectionery maker behind brands...
CStone Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance Of Marketing Authorization Application By UK MHRA
* ACCEPTANCE OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION BY UK MHRA FOR SUGEMALIMAB IN METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER
UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback
(Recasts; adds details, background, exec and analyst comment) Dec 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca on Monday won European endorsement for its blockbuster drug, dapagliflozin, as a treatment for all forms of heart failure, the company said. The drug, which belongs to a class of medicines called SGLT2 inhibitors and is branded...
UPDATE 1- Italy weakens plan to promote cash payments after EU criticism
Italy drops plan to end fines for refusing small card payments. "Citizens' wage" poverty relief scheme being wound down. (Adds details on amendments, background) ROME, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy will scrap part of its plans to facilitate cash payments for goods and services after criticism from European Union authorities and its own central bank, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told lawmakers.
UPDATE 2-Ghana to default on most of external debt as economic crisis worsens
ACCRA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ghana said on Monday it would suspend payments on most of its external debt, effectively defaulting as the country struggles to plug its cavernous balance of payments deficit. Its finance ministry said it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral...
Britain readies military as ambulance drivers set to strike
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has prepared its military to step in and drive ambulances on Wednesday when more than 10,000 paramedics and call handlers strike, as the standoff over pay between government and healthcare workers escalates. Double-digit inflation has sparked industrial action across the British economy as workers balk at...
U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Chinese business confidence lowest in almost a decade -survey
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's business confidence hit its lowest level since at least January 2013, a survey by World Economics showed on Monday, reflecting the impact of surging COVID-19 cases on economic activity and hinting at possible recession next year. The index fell to 48.1 in December from 51.8 in November,...
U.N. summit puts forward new draft of global deal to protect nature
MONTREAL (Reuters) -With U.N. negotiations on a new global deal to protect nature in their final 48 hours, China on Sunday released a proposed text that will shape any agreement on conserving the world's wild places and species. The presidency of the Montreal summit is held by China, which is...
U.S. FDA Approves Vraylar® (Cariprazine) As An Adjunctive Treatment For Major Depressive Disorder
* U.S. FDA APPROVES VRAYLAR® (CARIPRAZINE) AS AN ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT FOR MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER. * CARIPRAZINE WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN 6- AND 8-WEEK STUDIES. * AKATHISIA, NAUSEA, AND INSOMNIA AT RECOMMENDED DOSES IN 6-WEEK, FIXED-DOSE TRIALS
