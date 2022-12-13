ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

Eagle County-based firm can help you create a dream garage

Business name: Mountain Garage Solutions. Location: We’re based in Eagle, and serve Eagle, Summit and Pitkin counties. Contact information: Call 970-401-5026 or call MGSVail1@gmail.com. Tell your story!. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email business editor...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Henry Beguelin opens new location in Vail

Business name: Henry Beguelin. Location: 166 East Gore Creek Drive, Vail. Contact information: Call 970-274-3025. What goods or services do you provide? Leather goods including shoes, handbags, wallets, belts and home decor. Tell your story!. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley has a new luxury transportation service

Contact information: Email infinityairporttranspo@gmail.com, or call 970-688-2459. I’m best reached by phone, so leave a voicemail. What goods or services do you provide? Luxury transportation for local needs and private airport rides. What’s new or exciting at your place? We are planning on expanding our fleet of cars to...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Gypsum’s Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is open

Business name: Little Bird Commissary Kitchen. Location: We’re in Gypsum, near Costco. Owners: Anne and Scott Pasquale. Contact information: Call 970-390-0234 or email littlebirdcommissarykitchen@gmail.com. What goods or services do you provide? The primary role of Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is to be a state-of-the-art shared commercial kitchen space. The...
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Inflation and corporate greed

Under the elucidation of my second martini (vodka straight up, ice cold with a twist thank you!) I had what can only be called an epiphany. As a part of my stringent physical fitness protocols and regimen, I stopped at City Market for a chocolate donut. I had to be resuscitated! Eighty-nine cents as in $0.89 for a donut.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle’s Haymaker Trail at heart of town’s open space maintenance projects

Nestled in Eagle Ranch, Haymaker Trail is beloved among locals for hiking with pets, mountain biking and engaging with nature right in their backyard. Because of its popularity and its wildlife population, the Eagle Open Space & Recreation Advisory Committee is spotlighting Haymaker Trail for maintenance and to encourage more responsible interactions with wildlife.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Here’s to Vail’s pioneers

I’ve been enjoying the series on Vail’s 60th birthday and the histories of both the ski area(s) and the people who have made the valley what it is today. I first skied Vail in 1965. As poor medical students, one of my classmates and I drove from North Carolina, stayed in the dorm (long gone) for, I think, $4 a night, ate PBJs for breakfast and lunch, burgers at the Village Deli (with all the additional free condiments) for dinner each night, except for two nights a week when we went to all-you-can-eat at the Lodge (and boy, did we eat — first in and last out!).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle recognizes bike shop owner for community impact

On Nov. 8, the Eagle Town Council recognized Kyle Foster, the owner of Seagull’s Cycles, as the recipient of the 2022 Eagle Community Impact Award. Mayor Scott Turnipseed was among the first recipients of the Community Impact Award and presented the 2022 award to Foster. He explained that his connection to the award has always made delegating it special since becoming mayor. However, he said 2022 was an extra special year for the award.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: What made Vail good is lost and gone

The Thursday, Dec. 15 Vail Daily edition with the “Zero to 60 at Vail” headline on the 60th anniversary of Vail was a fun read. Reporter interviews of the contributors to the beginnings of Vail were a good format and made for lively personal recollections and stories of how things were and came to be. The fun, all-in-it-together spirit that existed is mentioned over and over and always makes me wish I’d been here, too.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

More snow, openings on tap for Vail, Beaver Creek

A winter storm blew into the Vail area Monday afternoon, improving what has already been a great season that’s now more than one month old after Vail Mountain’s opening on Nov. 11. Vail Mountain opened the Highline Express chair (No. 10) on Friday, and the Wildwood Express (No....
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Mintz: Fighting darkness with light this holiday season

Winter has arrived and Chanukah, the festival of lights, is upon us. On Sunday evening, Dec. 18, I will gather around the Menorah with my wife and children, and we’ll allow our souls to be inspired by the illumination. We will spend eight days recalling the triumph of the courageous Maccabees over the brutal Syrian Greeks, refusing to surrender to relentless religious persecution. As we spin our Dreidels and celebrate with latkes and donuts, we will focus on our survival and thank G-d “for the miracles, the redemption, the mighty acts, the saving acts and for the wonders that You have done for our fathers, in those days at this time.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail at 60: The road to Vail’s Opening Day in 1962

The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson compiled the following information on the events leading up to Vail’s opening six decades ago from talks with longtime locals and from books, “Vail: Triumph of a Dream” by Pete Seibert, “Vail: Story of a Colorado Mountain Valley” by June Simonton and “The Inventors of Vail” by Dick Hauserman.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
