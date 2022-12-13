Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iowa Mom’s “Home For The Holidays” Family Email Goes Viral For The Right Reasons
A family-wide email from an Iowa mom is going viral because of it's attention to detail. Some families are super organized when it comes to holiday prep, others not so much. There's a lot to consider if you're hosting the family and one Iowa mom seems to have it down to an art.
WATCH: Terrifying Viral Videos Show People Reacting To Iowa City Shooter
A terrifying situation in Iowa City took place on Monday, and videos and photos are going viral of the moment a man pulled the trigger. Before continuing, we want to warn you that some of these videos and links to videos could be disturbing to some. According to a press...
Help Homeless Quad City Pets and Get Your Pet An Ornament This Saturday
97X, MetroNet, and Premier Metal Art are helping restock the supplies at King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, and we could use your help! We invite you to join us on Saturday, December 17th between Noon and 2pm. Thanks to Premier Metal Art, you can pick up a pawprint Christmas ornament....
