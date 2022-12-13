Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Bankman-Fried to agree to U.S. extradition in about-face after Bahamas hearing -lawyers
NASSAU, Bahamas/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried has now decided to agree to be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges, two of his lawyers said on Monday, just hours after one of them told a Bahamas judge the FTX founder wanted to see the U.S. indictment against him before consenting.
kalkinemedia.com
Wall Street loses more ground, extending a losing streak
Wall Street is starting off the week with more losses for stocks Monday, as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 3:04 p.m. Eastern. About 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index are in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 321 points, or 1%, to 32,597 and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%. Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 slid 1.4%.
kalkinemedia.com
The Foschini Group Says Total Interest In Co's Ordinary Shares Held By MandG Is 10.05%
* THE FOSCHINI GROUP LTD - TOTAL INTEREST IN ORDINARY SHARES OF CO HELD BY MANDG AMOUNTS TO 10.05% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Mondelez to sell gum business in developed markets for $1.35 billion
(Reuters) -Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc said on Monday it had agreed to sell its gum business, including brands such as Trident and Dentyne, in the United States, Canada and Europe to Perfetti Van Melle Group for $1.35 billion. Perfetti Van Melle, the European gum and confectionery maker behind brands...
kalkinemedia.com
Press Release: UPDATE 2-"Fortnite" maker Epic Games to settle alleged privacy violation for $520 mln
Dec 19 (Reuters) - "Fortnite" creator Epic Games will pay $520 million to settle allegations that it illegally collected children's personal information and tricked people into making purchases, the Federal Trade Commission and the company said on Monday. It will pay a record penalty of $275 million for violating the...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Big year in store for small-cap biotech?
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. BIG YEAR IN STORE FOR SMALL-CAP BIOTECH? (0912 EST/1412 GMT) It's been a rough year for the biotech sector. Small-cap drug developers, in particular, have seen better...
kalkinemedia.com
Analysis-Italy's cash payments U-turn is all gain, no pain
MILAN (Reuters) - Dropping a plan to boost small cash payments is the smart thing for Italy to do - the measure could not have stopped the inevitable digital transition, data show, while it was already hurting the country's image. Italy is scrapping from the draft budget a provision on...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks mixed in early trade
U.S. stocks mixed; DJI up slightly, S&P, Nasdaq dip. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS MIXED IN EARLY TRADE (1020 EST/1500 GMT) Major U.S. indexes are mixed in the early stages...
kalkinemedia.com
Anchorage Capital Partners Says Entered Binding Agreement To Buy Operating Business Of David Jones
* ENTERED BINDING AGREEMENT FOR ANCHORAGE TO ACQUIRE OPERATING BUSINESS OF DAVID JONES Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold inched lower in thin trading as investors look for fresh drivers
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday as weakness in the U.S. dollar countered rising yields on expectations of higher interest rates, as markets look for fresh catalysts amid thin trading. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,789.29 per ounce by 12:14 p.m. ET (1714 GMT), while U.S. gold futures...
kalkinemedia.com
Is Ethereum better than Bitcoin?
The Ethereum vs. Bitcoin discussion is different from the BTC vs. ETH debate as the latter focuses on cryptocurrencies. Ethereum’s blockchain is used by multiple decentralised applications that include games, ERC-20 tokens, and NFTs. Bitcoin’s blockchain, which stores BTC transactions, wins when one talks about its use as legal...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-UK reinstates freeze on alcohol duties in budget flip-flop
LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain's government said on Monday that it would freeze taxes on alcohol until August, reversing a decision taken only two months ago by finance minister Jeremy Hunt and partially reinstating a tax cut put forward by his predecessor. By default, British alcohol duties are designed...
kalkinemedia.com
Press Release: UPDATE 3-U.S. slaps record penalty on Fortnite maker for alleged children's privacy violation
Dec 19 (Reuters) - "Fortnite" creator Epic Games will pay $520 million to settle allegations that it illegally collected children's personal information and tricked people into making purchases, the Federal Trade Commission and the company said on Monday. It will pay a record penalty of $275 million for violating a...
kalkinemedia.com
Oil rises on hopes for China's economy; recession fears limit gains
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, as optimism around China relaxing its COVID-19 restrictions outweighed fears of a global recession that would weigh on energy demand. China, the world's top crude oil importer, is experiencing its first of three expected waves of COVID-19 cases after Beijing relaxed...
kalkinemedia.com
Ioneer's Rhyolite Ridge Project Advances Into Final Stage Of Permitting
* IONEER'S RHYOLITE RIDGE PROJECT ADVANCES INTO FINAL STAGE OF PERMITTING. * BLM ANNOUNCES DECISION TO PUBLISH NOTICE OF INTENT FOR RHYOLITE RIDGE LITHIUM-BORON PROJECT IN NEVADA. * IONEER - RHYOLITE RIDGE PROJECT IS ON TRACK TO PROVIDE ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE LITHIUM AND BORON TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF DOMESTIC SUPPLY CHAINS.
kalkinemedia.com
CStone Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance Of Marketing Authorization Application By UK MHRA
* ACCEPTANCE OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION BY UK MHRA FOR SUGEMALIMAB IN METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold holds firm as dollar dip offsets pressure from rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Monday as a softer dollar countered pressure on the non-yielding bullion from expectations of higher interest rates in the United States for longer than earlier expected. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,797.17 per ounce by 0915 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Ghana to default on most of external debt as economic crisis worsens
ACCRA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ghana said on Monday it would suspend payments on most of its external debt, effectively defaulting as the country struggles to plug its cavernous balance of payments deficit. Its finance ministry said it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral...
kalkinemedia.com
AP Top Technology News at 9:48 a.m. EST
Anti-LGBTQ hate thrives online, spurs fears of more violence Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that?. Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. FTC didn't stop Facebook-Instagram. How about Meta-Within?. Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. Youngkin executive order bans TikTok...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
(Add investor comments, Tesla shares) Dec 16 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s team has reached out to investors to raise new funds for his struggling social media platform Twitter, one of the investors said. Ross Gerber, president and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, told Reuters that he...
Comments / 0