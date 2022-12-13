Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Appeals court says U.S. cannot mandate federal contractor COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the White House could not require federal contractors to ensure that their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of government contracts. The U.S. government has contracts with thousands of companies, and courts have said the issue could affect up...
Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series
"Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.
Capitol Riot Investigation
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
AP Top Political News at 3:38 p.m. EST
1/6 takeaways: Record for history and 'roadmap to justice' Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral. EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?. Iowa Democratic Party chair won't seek reelection. Biden: US looking to strengthen relationship with Ecuador. Loved or hated, Fauci’s parting advice: Stick to...
Bankman-Fried to agree to U.S. extradition in about-face after Bahamas hearing -lawyers
NASSAU, Bahamas/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried has now decided to agree to be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges, two of his lawyers said on Monday, just hours after one of them told a Bahamas judge the FTX founder wanted to see the U.S. indictment against him before consenting.
UPDATE 1-UK reinstates freeze on alcohol duties in budget flip-flop
LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain's government said on Monday that it would freeze taxes on alcohol until August, reversing a decision taken only two months ago by finance minister Jeremy Hunt and partially reinstating a tax cut put forward by his predecessor. By default, British alcohol duties are designed...
Ministers thrash out deal at landmark U.N. nature talks
MONTREAL (Reuters) -Negotiators at a U.N. summit to protect nature were closing in on a new global deal on Sunday that could see 30% of land and sea protected by 2030, with hundreds of billions of dollars directed toward conserving the world's wild places and species. China, the president of...
U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Kissinger calls for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kyiv dismisses his proposal
(Reuters) -Veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger said the time is approaching for a negotiated peace in Ukraine to reduce the risk of another devastating world war, but the Kyiv government dismissed his comments as amounting to "appeasing the aggressor" and said there could be no deal involving ceding territory. Kissinger,...
Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source
(Reuters) -Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The cryptocurrency mogul was indicted in federal court...
Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding Washington Supreme Court’S Decision To Extend The Temporary Restraining Order Against Its Previously Announced Special Dividend Payment
* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING WASHINGTON SUPREME COURT’S DECISION TO EXTEND THE TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SPECIAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT. * HAS FILED A MOTION TO EXPEDITE WASHINGTON SUPREME COURT'S REVIEW. * ALBERTSONS COMPANIES - STATE OF WASHINGTON SUPREME COURT HAS CONTINUED TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST...
