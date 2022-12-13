Read full article on original website
Red Robin construction at Rossford shopping center starting spring 2023
ROSSFORD, Ohio — A Red Robin is coming to Rossford, joining multiple other storefronts around the Crossroads Centre off of U.S. 20. Mayor Neil MacKinnon showed site plans for the construction at 9854 Olde, U.S. 20, set to begin in spring 2023, in a Facebook post on Saturday. The currently empty lot is leased by Toledo-based Eidi Properties.
10TV
New formula factory coming to Ohio; expected to be complete in 2026
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott is planning to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio. "We are so excited to welcome Abbott...
WTOL 11
Republic Services will no longer provide trash pickup for some Lake Twp. customers
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Some customers who live in the unincorporated parts of Lake Township in Wood County will soon have to find their own trash pickup service after a preferred carrier contract with Republic Services expires at the end of the year. Although the contract ends on December...
bgindependentmedia.org
Manufacturer to build $536M plant and bring 450 jobs to BG
A manufacturer has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a $536 million facility expected to generate 450 new jobs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.
spectrumnews1.com
State shells out funding to tear down blighted buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio — David Mann is the president and CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank. He said the building that once was the Rosemary Apartment building in Toledo is now an eyesore. It’s been vacant like this for the last 15 years, and it became dangerous when Mann...
WOWO News
Man found dead at Ohio rest area
VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
The Lima News
Long-time Henry’s waitress retires after 40 years
OTTAWA — Things have not changed much since Pam Reinhart started waiting tables in 1982. But regulars who come to Henry’s Restaurant on weekday mornings will notice someone is missing come Monday morning. “This is the only face they’ve seen five days a week, Monday through Friday, for...
toledocitypaper.com
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
13abc.com
Small Wood County town makes its mark on the world thanks to the most famous reindeer of all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but the most famous reindeer of all keeps a small Wood County town very busy this time of year. Rudolph, Ohio has a population of fewer than 500 people. But during the month of December, people come there from all over.
13abc.com
Local family donates $4,000 worth of women’s pajamas to Cherry Street Mission Ministries after credit card fraud
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - What would you do if $4,000 worth of women’s pajamas showed up at your doorstep?. That was a reality for one local family after someone hacked their Kohl’s credit card, but they turned the mishap into something good. A few weeks ago, the Hettericks...
Tecumseh, MI Woman Is The Proud Owner of the World’s Oldest Known Fruitcake
I personally happen to be a fan of the Christmastime staple. Made with candied fruits, nuts and spiced (often rum-soaked) bread, what's not to love?. While watching late-night TV recently I was reminded of a peculiar taste test involving one of the oldest known fruitcakes to ever exist. Now, we all know fruitcake gets a bad rap as being infamously shelf-stable but I think at 144 years old this Ford family fruitcake is well past its "best by" date.
WTOL 11
15-year-old boxer from Toledo makes U.S. junior boxing team
TOLEDO, Ohio — Recent violence in Toledo among the city's youth population has many people looking for new ways to keep kids off the street and out of trouble. One Toledo youth, 15-year-old Lamar Stewart, is finding success in the boxing ring, but he says he's fighting for a bigger cause too.
huroninsider.com
Sandusky church sold for $700,000
SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
The Lima News
East side apartment development seeks approval
LIMA — A new development on Lima’s east side hopes to grow the amount of affordable housing in the city. The City Planning Commission met Wednesday evening to discuss the re-zoning of 323 Calumet. The parcel was purchased by Property Management Professionals LLC in preparation for the new apartment building they plan to complete. The commission discussed moving the parcel from class one to class three.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
13abc.com
Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday in Washington Township has been identified, according to the Washington Township Police Department. Police say the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Keichell Cardell of Toledo. According to WTPD, on Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were...
hometownstations.com
Troopers find a Lima man dead in a rest area in Van Wert County
Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The State Highway Patrol is investigating a man that was found dead in a rest area in Van Wert County. According to troopers, 40-year-old Donald Richardson Jr. of Lima was found dead in the eastbound rest area on U.S. 30. They discovered his body in a car when they were doing a check at the rest area. No other details have been released about the case which is still under investigation.
WILX-TV
Experience the Michigan International Speedway Nite Lites aboard their new train
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is once again being transformed into one of the most festive tracks this holiday season. Running through December 31, the NASCAR track, located in the lush Irish Hills of Brooklyn, will host Nite Lites, Michigan’s largest Christmas Light displays. The 5-mile route,...
westbendnews.net
Antwerp Family Health Center Has Moved!
The Antwerp Family Health Center of Community Memorial Hospital has moved. Dr. Todd Wiley’s office along with Megan Ashbacher, CNP moved to their new location in Antwerp on November 1, 2022. Their new office is located at 107 Buffalo St., Antwerp, OH. For any questions, please call 419-258-5195.
