Overwatch 2 Dec. 15 Patch Notes: Nerfs and Buffs Listed
The patch notes for the latest Overwatch 2 Season 2 hero balancing hotfix has been revealed. As promised, an Overwatch 2 hero balance hotfix went live today bringing changes to a number of heroes. Here's a breakdown of the Dec. 15 patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 2, per Blizzard.
Warzone 2 Combat Records Feature Delayed Indefinitely
The Combat Records feature for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will not be released as planned at the start of Season 1 Reloaded, Activision announced Tuesday. Citing an issue surrounding the "accuracy of the data population," the launch of the Combat Records feature in Warzone 2 has been delayed indefinitely.
Warzone 2 Heavy Chopper Disabled for Balance
The Heavy Chopper has been temporarily disabled in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for balancing, Raven Software announced Friday. As many Warzone 2 can likely attest to, the Heavy Chopper, albeit cool to see in-game, could be really broken at times. Now, it appears Raven is looking to rectify the situation but will need some time to do so.
Is There a Messi Skin in Fortnite?
Looking to celebrate Argentina's 2022 World Cup win in Fortnite? You might be wondering if there's a Messi skin up for grabs.
Are There Warzone 2 Gift Cards?
The heart of the 2022 holiday sale season is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to shop for anyone who is a fan of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Here's a breakdown of whether or not there are any gift cards for Warzone 2. Are There Warzone 2...
Apex Legends Leaker States World's Edge Popular POI Change on the Way
It appears some major changes may be coming soon to World's Edge in Apex Legends. As longtime Apex players can likely attest to, the Fragment POI in World's Edge has notoriously been one of the most hectic spots in the game, particularly thanks to its "streamer building" that features multiple floors and ziplines to maneuver.
Where to Buy League of Legends Gift Cards Holiday 2022
Looking to buy some League of Legends gift cards this holiday season? Here's where you can grab some. Fans of Riot Games will get some great use out of League of Legends/Riot Games prepaid gift cards this winter. A few years ago, these gift cards were locked to their specific games. Now, the gift cards can be used not only across League of Legends, but Valorant, TeamFight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra.
Where is Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ?
Wondering what the deal is with Building 21 in Warzone 2's DMZ mode? Here's what you need to know. With the arrival of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, players have been given a variety of new content to get to grips with. One new feature includes Building 21, set to arrive in Warzone 2's DMZ mode. In the patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded, the developers teased the introduction of Building 21, calling it a "new area" and that it's a "biological laboratory."
Apex Legends Dec. 14 Patch Fixes PS5 Lobby Crash
Respawn have pushed out a new Apex Legends patch, aiming to fix some of the crashes and errors players have been plagued with as of late. While bugs and glitches in Apex haven't been quite as rampant as they have in the past, players across all platforms are still dealing with the occasional annoyance. Lately, PlayStation 5 players have been battling crashes just from the game lobby.
My Hero Academia Fortnite Island Codes Listed
Fortnite's latest anime crossover, My Hero Academia, has arrived in-game, bringing a brand new Creative island for players to explore. Crunchyroll has teamed up with Epic Games to bring My Hero Academia to Fortnite. Similar to Fortnite's previous anime collaborations, with Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can test out new My Hero Academia themed gameplay in Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build.
Assassin's Creed Codename Jade Footage Leaks
Footage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed mobile game, Codename Jade, has leaked online, following playtests.
Genshin Impact Test of Courage Quest Guide
How to get started on the Test of Courage in the new update of Genshin Impact.
Call of Duty League Major 1 2023: How to Watch
Marking its first LAN action showcase of the 2023 season, the Call of Duty League Major 1 tournament kicks off today. Here's a breakdown of how to watch CDL Major 1. As promised back in October, Major 1 is set to be the CDL's first LAN event of the 2023 regular season, hosted directly by the league live in Raleigh, NC. Throughout the first two weeks of December, all 12 of the CDL teams have faced off in online qualifiers, setting up the 16-team Group Stage thanks to the addition of four Challengers teams.
Why is Fortnite Asking for My Birthday?
Are you confused about why Fortnite needs to know your age? Don't worry we've got the reason why it is happening. Epic Games' age requirement comes on the heels of the release of Fortnite Chapter 4. The latest expansion of the series gives fans the chance to ride around on motorbikes, play as Geralt of Rivia, and hurdle over obstacles as you explore the newly formed island. Not only that, but Epic Games has also revealed a new selection of weapons and POIs for players to enjoy.
Dr.Disrespect Has Had Enough of Warzone 2
Content creator Dr. Disrespect decided to call it quits after a frustrating loss in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 during a recent livestream. Warzone 2 has been recently going through some rough patches as of late. Massive drops in player count on Steam as well as the usual rounds of annoying game bugs have been the cause of many fans wondering whether the latest Call of Duty title is worth their time. Luckily, Infinity Ward recently launched its Season 1 Reloaded patch which comes jam-packed with many welcome gameplay improvements that hopefully improve the experience for fans of the series.
Warzone 2 LMG Tier List: December 2022
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2 LMG tier list for December 2022 is here, going over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down following the launch of Season 1 Reloaded. Although none of the LMGs were touched in the Season...
When Does Fortnite Winterfest 2022 End?
We've got quite a few days of Fortnite Winterfest 2022 to enjoy, but when do the festivities end?. One of Fortnite's biggest seasonal celebrations has arrived — Winterfest 2022. This year, players return to Cozy Lodge and unwrap free gifts for each day of Winterfest. On the cards this time around are two free Outfits — the Arctic Adeline Outfit and Sled Ready Guff Outfit.
Apex Legends Loot Ball Becomes Insta-Kill in New Glitch
The usually harmless Loot Ball in Apex Legends has been causing havoc in recent Apex matches. Collecting loot in Apex Legends is usually a pretty straightforward activity. With plenty of ways to get yourself geared up in a match, most players just locate loot, pick it up and then go about their day. But a video has surfaced on Reddit of a strange new glitch involving the Loot Ball in Apex Legends where players aren't quite walking away with the spoils as they should.
Lost Tuskarr Kite Quest Guide in Dragonflight
Having a hard time completing the Lost Tuskarr Kite Quest in Dragonflight? No need to fret, we've got the guide you've been looking for.
New Paldea Pokemon Series Revealed and Ash's Retirement Announced
Pokemon's official Twitter account announced an upcoming series with two new characters and three Paldea starter Pokemon. The post also revealed upcoming special episodes that will focus on Ash's final journey.
