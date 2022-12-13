Read full article on original website
Related
Cobalion Pokémon GO Raid Guide
A guide to beating the raid boss Cobalion in the mobile game Pokémon GO
Pokémon Storage and Item Storage Increased in Pokémon GO
According to reliable data miners, Niantic Labs is set to increase the number of items and Pokémon that can be stored in Pokémon GO
Are There Warzone 2 Gift Cards?
The heart of the 2022 holiday sale season is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to shop for anyone who is a fan of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Here's a breakdown of whether or not there are any gift cards for Warzone 2. Are There Warzone 2...
Pokémon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 Event End Date
Pokémon GO's Winter Holiday Part 1 has begun, but when is it scheduled to end?
Where to Buy Xbox Gift Cards
Want to buy some Xbox gift cards this holiday season? Here's where to start looking.
Genshin Impact Test of Courage Quest Guide
How to get started on the Test of Courage in the new update of Genshin Impact.
Warzone 2 LMG Tier List: December 2022
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2 LMG tier list for December 2022 is here, going over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down following the launch of Season 1 Reloaded. Although none of the LMGs were touched in the Season...
Is There a Messi Skin in Fortnite?
Looking to celebrate Argentina's 2022 World Cup win in Fortnite? You might be wondering if there's a Messi skin up for grabs.
New Paldea Pokemon Series Revealed and Ash's Retirement Announced
Pokemon's official Twitter account announced an upcoming series with two new characters and three Paldea starter Pokemon. The post also revealed upcoming special episodes that will focus on Ash's final journey.
Apex Legends Player Shows What Happens When Death Totems Aren't Placed Strategically
Apex Legends players who rely on Revenant for his Death Totem ability better think twice when choosing a location for it as a clip on Reddit shows what could happen when you don't choose right.
How to Level Up Materia in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
Wondering how to level up Materia in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion? Here's what you need to know.
Lost Tuskarr Kite Quest Guide in Dragonflight
Having a hard time completing the Lost Tuskarr Kite Quest in Dragonflight? No need to fret, we've got the guide you've been looking for.
All My Hero Academia Fortnite Skins: All Outfits, Cosmetics, Price, Bundle
Fortnite's latest anime crossover, My Hero Academia, has arrived in-game. Here are all the skins up for grabs in this latest collab. Crunchyroll has teamed up with Epic Games to bring My Hero Academia to Fortnite. Similar to Fortnite's previous anime collaborations, with Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can test out new My Hero Academia themed gameplay in Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build.
Where to Upgrade Mythic Gear in Dragonflight
Where to upgrade mythic gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Apex Legends Dec. 14 Patch Fixes PS5 Lobby Crash
Respawn have pushed out a new Apex Legends patch, aiming to fix some of the crashes and errors players have been plagued with as of late. While bugs and glitches in Apex haven't been quite as rampant as they have in the past, players across all platforms are still dealing with the occasional annoyance. Lately, PlayStation 5 players have been battling crashes just from the game lobby.
ImperialHal 'Can’t Wait' for Apex Season 16, Following Play Test
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen "can't wait" for Apex Legends Season 16, after having play tested the upcoming content. We're still some time away from Apex Legends Season 16, but that hasn't stopped the buzz from generating. Pro player ImperialHal contributed to the excitement, revealing that he had the chance to play test some of the upcoming content.
Warzone 2 Black Site Glitch Lands Players with Heaps of Money
Warzone 2 players have found a glitch that lets them break into Black Sites without a key, reaping all of the rewards with very little work. Warzone 2 Season 1 has just received its Reloaded update. Aside from the usual bug fixes, players have been introduced to some new features. One of Warzone 2's newer additions are Black Sites — tough Strongholds with tricky AI but a lot of valuable loot. To get inside, players need to get their hands on a Black Site Key, usually.
Dr.Disrespect Has Had Enough of Warzone 2
Content creator Dr. Disrespect decided to call it quits after a frustrating loss in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 during a recent livestream. Warzone 2 has been recently going through some rough patches as of late. Massive drops in player count on Steam as well as the usual rounds of annoying game bugs have been the cause of many fans wondering whether the latest Call of Duty title is worth their time. Luckily, Infinity Ward recently launched its Season 1 Reloaded patch which comes jam-packed with many welcome gameplay improvements that hopefully improve the experience for fans of the series.
My Hero Academia Fortnite Island Codes Listed
Fortnite's latest anime crossover, My Hero Academia, has arrived in-game, bringing a brand new Creative island for players to explore. Crunchyroll has teamed up with Epic Games to bring My Hero Academia to Fortnite. Similar to Fortnite's previous anime collaborations, with Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can test out new My Hero Academia themed gameplay in Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0