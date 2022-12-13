ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opening first Ohio restaurant at Polaris

By Dan Eaton | Columbus Business First
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhQLU_0jhNPOAx00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBF) — A growing biscuit-centric restaurant brand will open its first Columbus location Jan. 5.

Maple Street Biscuit Co. will begin serving its biscuit sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, waffles and more at 7 a.m. that day at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Holiday concerts and shows in central Ohio

The Nashville-based brand has more than 55 restaurants. The Polaris site isn’t just its first in Columbus, it’ll be the first in Ohio.

The company said opening day will include giveaways, free food and door prizes while supplies last while the first five people in line will get a free biscuit sandwich and coffee for a year (one of each per week for a year).

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

First Watch opens 11th central Ohio restaurant

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Egg-cellent news: First Watch is opening its 11th Columbus-area location on Monday, with a new design and layout. The brunch and lunch chain’s new restaurant in Dublin at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. is celebrating its grand opening on Monday. The more than 6,000 square-foot location is the brand’s first new central […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Japanese ramen bistro opens first location in central Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Try to ramen calm: A new ramen restaurant in downtown Delaware is sizzling up a fresh take on Japanese cuisine with bold noodle dishes and traditional rice bowls. Yokai Ramen Bistro opened its doors in November at 48 N. Sandusky St., around the corner from seafood joint Cove and espresso café […]
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Columbus Humane programs aims to fill a workforce need in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus Humane recently graduated the first class of its new training program for veterinary assistants, part of an effort to meet demand in the animal care industry. “There is no training like this for vet assistants,” said Brittany Thomas, Columbus Humane’s director of marketing. “In this environment they got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen SUV crashes into Giant Eagle Market District in Grandview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grandview Yard’s Giant Eagle is open for business despite taking on significant damage after a stolen SUV crashed into the building early Monday morning. Columbus police said that just before 2 a.m. Monday a driver of a silver or gray Dodge SUV crashed into Grandview’s Giant Eagle Market District storefront. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports betting launch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The start of sports betting in Ohio is just two weeks away, and it’s not only the sportsbooks that are preparing for the Jan. 1, 2023 launch. Gambling addiction counselors expect they’ll be helping more people with gambling addiction problems. However, they said this is something they’ve been getting ready for, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus

A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east …. A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. NBC4 WNCI Blood Give-In with American Red...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Columbus extends lifeline to ‘nuisance’ west side …. Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DSW owner Designer Brands acquires Topo Athletic footwear brand

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — DSW owner Designer Brands Inc. is adding an athletic shoe name to its portfolio of in-house brands. The Columbus-based retailer Monday announced the acquisition of Topo Athletic, a Framingham, Massachusetts-based designer and maker of running, walking and hiking footwear. Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) did not disclose terms of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices plummet to under $3 per gallon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –A most welcome trend continued at area gas stations one week before a surge in holiday travel. Prices at the pump in Columbus plummeted to under $3 per gallon. GasBuddy reported the average gas price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $2.90, which is 20.3 cents lower than […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Look inside: $4.2 million newly built home in Ohio

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A newbuild in Plain City is on the market for $4.2 million, complete with opulent finishes, an open floor plan and an expansive outdoor space. Located at 11103 Plum Ridge Place, this property sits on 0.76 acres inside Jerome Village off of I-270 and U.S. 33 connecting to Glacier Ridge […]
PLAIN CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today forecast December 19, 2022

Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today on December 19, 2022. NBC4 will once again partner with WNCI and the American Red Cross to hold our annual blood drive on Jan. 4, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NBC4 WNCI Blood Give-in will be held at the Columbus Airport Marriott, located at 1375 N. Cassady Ave., Columbus, OH 43219 (just off I-670).
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Knox County house fire

Two dead in Knox County house fire. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Vd7GhP. Two dead in Knox County house fire. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Vd7GhP. NBC4 will once again partner with WNCI and the American Red Cross to hold our annual blood drive on Jan. 4, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NBC4 WNCI Blood Give-in will be held at the Columbus Airport Marriott, located at 1375 N. Cassady Ave., Columbus, OH 43219 (just off I-670).
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, west side business work to curb violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Clintonville bike ride benefits dog attack victim

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 200 riders signed up for a special ride to honor a woman brutally attacked by three dogs in Vinton County earlier this year. Santas and other holiday characters cycled up and down High Street Saturday morning, spreading holiday cheer. “From the Grinch to Santa to Buddy the Elf, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Connecting with COSI: Making holiday cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Marci Howdyshell, senior director of scientific content and Research at COSI, to make holiday cards and talk about the science behind the process. This is a simple experiment that can be done at home a blank card or piece of paper, foam […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus

It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022

Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. NBC4 will once again partner with WNCI and the American Red Cross to hold our annual blood drive on Jan. 4, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NBC4 WNCI Blood Give-in will be held at the Columbus Airport Marriott, located at 1375 N. Cassady Ave., Columbus, OH 43219 (just off I-670).
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy