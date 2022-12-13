ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Union City Council Approves Plan to Use License Recognition Cameras

Union City Council members have unanimously approved a plan to pursue License Plate Recognition camera’s for the city. Board members made the vote to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Dyersburg Police Department to apply for a grant. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates explained how the...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

UT Martin mourns passing of Hall of Fame coach Grover Page

UT Martin is mourning the loss of longtime coach and Hall of Famer Grover Page, who passed away Saturday, four days shy of his 89th birthday. An Augusta, Ga. native, Page spent parts of 44 years at UT Martin. He was an assistant football coach from 1959-74 and was tabbed...
MARTIN, TN

