Union City Council Approves Plan to Use License Recognition Cameras
Union City Council members have unanimously approved a plan to pursue License Plate Recognition camera’s for the city. Board members made the vote to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Dyersburg Police Department to apply for a grant. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates explained how the...
UT Martin mourns passing of Hall of Fame coach Grover Page
UT Martin is mourning the loss of longtime coach and Hall of Famer Grover Page, who passed away Saturday, four days shy of his 89th birthday. An Augusta, Ga. native, Page spent parts of 44 years at UT Martin. He was an assistant football coach from 1959-74 and was tabbed...
UT Martin ranks 2nd in OVC Commissioner’s Cup standings through conclusion of fall championship season
A mere seven months after UT Martin earned its highest OVC Commissioner’s Cup finish in school history, the league announced Monday that the Skyhawks are currently sitting in second place in the first edition of the 2022-23 standings. UT Martin has piled up 36 points through the OVC fall...
