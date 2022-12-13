ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Santa Claus spreads holiday cheer with fire truck parade past American Family Children’s Hospital

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3uVL_0jhNOX7r00

MADISON, Wis. — He may be busy this time of year preparing his sleigh and packing up toys for his worldwide journey, but Santa Claus took some time on Tuesday to bring some holiday cheer to the good little girls and boys at the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.

Kris Kringle hopped aboard a Madison Fire Department truck for the annual parade of fire engines up and down Highland Avenue, waving to kids in the hospital windows overlooking the route as he passed.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, jolly old Saint Nick would go into the hospital to greet the kids, but that went away with restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus. Last week, he also did a virtual visit with several kids.

“To get in and actually see the kids, and talk to them and know that you’re making their day just a little bit better, is amazing for everyone involved, and the fact that we can get out back in the hospitals again or even if it’s virtual, it’s just great to see their faces and the excitement that they have on what might be another mundane day,” Santa said.

Tuesday’s event was a collaboration between the hospital and Fire Fighters Local 311.

To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW Art Department helps shoppers get last minute gifts

MADISON, Wis. — There’s not much time left to get a gift for that special someone, but on Saturday the UW-Madison Art Department was there to help. The department hosted its annual holiday sale, featuring plenty of great presents for art lovers. All available pieces were made by UW art students. The students set their own prices on items such...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire damages home in Cross Plains

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — A fire caused significant damage to a home in Cross Plains over the weekend. The fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at a home on Gil’s Way. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, it appears to have started in a garage before spreading to a house. Photos provided by a viewer showed flames shooting...
CROSS PLAINS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Opening their home: Marquette County couple rescues 47 animals from unhealthy situation

WESTFIELD, Wis. – At Jennifer Phillips’ home in Marquette County, the animals outnumber the people thirteen to one, in part because of her non-profit’s biggest rescue to date. Silver Lining Rescue and Rehabilitation typically takes in one or two animals at a time, but when Phillips heard about an unhealthy living situation, she decided to take in 47 exotics pets...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wreaths Across America honors those who served with wreath laying

MADISON, Wis. — At the Forrest Hill Cemetery, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) and Madison Veterans Council (MVC) joined thousands of people across the countryto remember those who served. “Whether they were drafted or volunteered, it’s something we should be thankful for,” said Thomas Brodd with the SUVCW. Each December on National Wreaths Across America...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: 12 Days of Giving – The Sokor Family

MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now is helping to make sure everyone has a happy holiday season with our 12 Days of Giving. We’re partnering with local non-profits to answer the wishes of 12 area families. The campaign continued with the Sokor family, who fled their home in Kyiv, Ukraine, because of Russia’s invasion. Madison Magazine helped the family by...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Charlie Berens speaks at UW Winter Commencement

MADISON, Wis. —  The University of Wisconsin’s 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony sent more than 1,250 students to their next stage of life Sunday. The keynote speaker was Wisconsin’s funniest man, Charlie Berens. The 2009 UW graduate used his stand-up comedy skills to write the speech. “Yeah, so I’m hoping to go in hot off the punch lines, you know, slip...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy