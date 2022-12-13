Santa Claus spreads holiday cheer with fire truck parade past American Family Children’s Hospital

MADISON, Wis. — He may be busy this time of year preparing his sleigh and packing up toys for his worldwide journey, but Santa Claus took some time on Tuesday to bring some holiday cheer to the good little girls and boys at the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.

Kris Kringle hopped aboard a Madison Fire Department truck for the annual parade of fire engines up and down Highland Avenue, waving to kids in the hospital windows overlooking the route as he passed.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, jolly old Saint Nick would go into the hospital to greet the kids, but that went away with restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus. Last week, he also did a virtual visit with several kids.

“To get in and actually see the kids, and talk to them and know that you’re making their day just a little bit better, is amazing for everyone involved, and the fact that we can get out back in the hospitals again or even if it’s virtual, it’s just great to see their faces and the excitement that they have on what might be another mundane day,” Santa said.

Tuesday’s event was a collaboration between the hospital and Fire Fighters Local 311.

