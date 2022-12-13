ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

KHOU

METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says

HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
Houston woman charged with scamming man with autism out of $35,000

HOUSTON — A woman connected to a family known for organized crime in Houston has been charged with conning a man out of tens of thousands of dollars. “We have a young man early 30s, who was at a Target store in Meyerland Plaza," said prosecutor Sheila Hansel. "And he was approached by a woman he did not know."
Woman shot while walking down road in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she was shot in the chest in northeast Houston. Houston police say the woman was walking near the 11600 block of Homestead Road near East Mount Houston Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning when a bullet struck her in the chest. She was able to walk to a nearby bar for help.
Houston Man Arrested for Throwing Baby Husky Off Balcony

This story comes out of Houston and was reported by KHOU-11, a Houston man has been accused of throwing a baby husky off of a balcony last month. What kind of sick human does this? According to the article, Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges. Dwight Howard was caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony. In the video, you can see the puppy falling 15 feet onto the concrete.
