5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Click2Houston.com
Harris Co. jail saw record number deaths in 2022 after new case reveals 31-year-old died by homicide while in-custody
HOUSTON – A family has been searching for answers since their loved one mysteriously died while in custody at the Harris County Jail back in March. According to the family, 31-year-old Evan Lee was found to be unresponsive at the jail and was later transported to Ben Taub Hospital.
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
Man gets 4 life sentences for killing mother, 3 children in drunken driving crash in Harris County
HOUSTON — A 37-year-old East Texas man was sentenced to four life sentences after he killed a mother and three children in a crash last year. Daniel Canada was convicted last week of four counts of intoxication manslaughter. The trial lasted three weeks. The four life sentences will be served concurrently.
HCSO: Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend. It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning at a home on Heather Street in far east Harris County in the Highlands area. Investigators said when they...
Man stabbed to death by girlfriend near Wallisville, Harris County sheriff says
Neighbors told investigators the woman woke them up when she was pleading for help before they discovered she stabbed her boyfriend.
Driving drunk in Harris County? Law enforcement is looking for you
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is one of the deadliest times on Harris County roads, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Their office is working collaboratively with law enforcement to crack down on drunken drivers. "We in law enforcement know that we know how serious of...
Human smuggling operation discovered after chase in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police stopped a human smuggling operation after a short chase on the west side. It happened just after 2 a.m. on South Gessner Road near the Westpark Tollway. Police discovered a truck had stolen plates and attempted a traffic stop before the driver took off. After...
METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says
HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
Officers hurt after trying to save woman trapped in flaming car after fatal crash: Friendswood PD
One police officer was burned, and another suffered smoke inhalation after trying to save the woman before she died, investigators said.
1 person shot during altercation with officers on METRORail light train near Midtown, HPD says
According to preliminary info by police, two officers initially stopped the suspect for unknown reasons before a fight broke out that spilled onto the train.
KHOU
Houston woman charged with scamming man with autism out of $35,000
HOUSTON — A woman connected to a family known for organized crime in Houston has been charged with conning a man out of tens of thousands of dollars. “We have a young man early 30s, who was at a Target store in Meyerland Plaza," said prosecutor Sheila Hansel. "And he was approached by a woman he did not know."
cw39.com
Woman shot while walking down road in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she was shot in the chest in northeast Houston. Houston police say the woman was walking near the 11600 block of Homestead Road near East Mount Houston Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning when a bullet struck her in the chest. She was able to walk to a nearby bar for help.
Arrest made after homeowner killed in front of girlfriend in Houston's southside, HPD says
Houston police arrested Carl Michael McCloud for capital murder after a man was shot in a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
Houston Man Arrested for Throwing Baby Husky Off Balcony
This story comes out of Houston and was reported by KHOU-11, a Houston man has been accused of throwing a baby husky off of a balcony last month. What kind of sick human does this? According to the article, Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges. Dwight Howard was caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony. In the video, you can see the puppy falling 15 feet onto the concrete.
fox26houston.com
14 alleged members of Sauce Walka's 'The Sauce Factory' arrested in Houston on drug, firearm charges
HOUSTON - A day after Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty to one charge of racketeering in the watched YSL RICO case, another label group is said to allegedly have several members arrested for similar charges. On Thursday, an investigation conducted by the FBI and Houston Police Department led to several...
Woman on life-support after man allegedly beat her with cinderblock, HPD says
Records stated the suspect beat the victim as she was on the floor, incapacitated. He was also out on bond for another similar case, according to court documents.
fox26houston.com
Teen deaths due to fentanyl increasing, Cypress 14-year-old died back in August
CYPRESS, Texas - Teenagers are dying due to fentanyl poisoning at an alarming rate. The numbers are going up so much, the Drug Enforcement Agency of Houston is cracking down to try to stop the increased deaths. The number is said to have tripled this year nationwide compared to last...
HPD: Multiple shooters on the run after deadly shooting outside club near Museum District
HOUSTON — Multiple shooters are on the run after a deadly shooting at a club near the Museum District, according to Houston police. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at The Oak Bar & Grill on Southmore Boulevard near SH 288. Police said it started as a disturbance between...
Man charged in deadly break-in shooting drove getaway car, 2 men still sought, police say
Police said two unknown suspects are still wanted for questioning in the shooting. The 21-year-old who was charged is accused of driving the getaway car.
FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago
SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago. Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020. Her mom said that...
KHOU
