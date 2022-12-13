Read full article on original website
George “Peewee” James Holloway, Jr.
George “Peewee” James Holloway, Jr., 64, of Rivesville, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 3, 1958, a son of the late George Holloway, Sr. and Anna Holloway. George attended Grant Town Grade School and graduated from Rivesville High School, where he...
Maryannia Rebecca Tichenor
Maryannia Rebecca Tichenor, 77, of Fairmont passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on April 16, 1945, a daughter of the late Jennie Kay Salerno and Manuel Davis Snider. Maryannia is survived by her children, Michael Manuel Tichenor and his wife Cheryl and Deborah Ann Hearn; grandchildren, Lance Hearn and his wife Maya and Lindsey Hearn and Tyler Thorne; great grandchildren, Harper Elizabeth Hearn and Laiken Olivia Hearn; and sisters, Penny Kay Koski, Terry Jo Morrison, and Toni Jean Young. In addition to her mother, Maryannia was preceded in death by her husband, Homer “Sonny” Tichenor and daughter, Rhonda Tichenor. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with Deacon David Lester officiating. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
Angeline E. Karakiozis Filippine
Angeline E. Karakiozis Filippine, 96, of Bridgeport passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on April 28, 1926, a daughter of the late George and Wilma Carpenter Karakiozis. She was married to Salvatore “Sam” Chay Filippine, who preceded her in death on July 2, 2013....
First at 4 Forum: Micki Pauley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Micki Pauley, a personal trainer and owner of Warrior Body, joined First at 4. She talked about staying healthy during the winter, how to feel comfortable at the gym, and if pre-workout is effective. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
James C. Hull
James C. Hull, 91, of Weston, passed away at his home after a brief illness on December 12, 2022. James was born on August 14, 1931, in Freemansburg, WV, a son of the late Virgil and Cora Ruth Hull. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Edythe JoAnn McKinley, and daughter, Allison Ann Hull. On August 15, 1958, he was united in marriage to his wife of 64 years, Susan Dolores Uldrich of Gassaway, WV, who survives. Forever cherishing their memories of James are one son, Jonathan Peter Hull and wife, Christina Marie Hull, of Spotsylvania, Virginia; and his “Peas in a Pod” granddaughters: Kelsea Nicole Hull of Richmond, Virginia and Katherine Ann Hull of Gainesville, Virginia. After graduation from Weston High School in 1949, he served in the U. S. Army. Upon honorable discharge he was employed by the C&P Telephone Company as a lineman and subsequently a cable splicer, working a number of years throughout Braxton, Lewis, Upsher, and Gilmer counties. In 1967 he was promoted to the position of Line Crew supervisor and in 1975 designated as the Cable Maintenance Supervisor for Lewis and surrounding counties. In 1985 he was additionally tasked with Residential Installation and Repair supervision, and his area of responsibility expanded to the entire WV North Region, from Braxton County to Oakland, Maryland. He held the position until his retirement on December 16, 1989, after 35 years of service. During his employment with the C&P Telephone Company, he was involved in the evolution of phone service within the region, from open wire party lines to fiber optics and the introduction of early digital systems. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #10, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1376. For many years he greatly enjoyed his annual spring and fall turkey hunting trips with dear friends to the Kumbrabow State Forest situated on top of Rich Mountain. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Following services, James’ request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of James C. Hull and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Greene Turtle donating “Tips for Tots”
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grill in Morgantown is hosting their annual “Tips for Tots”. The restaurants manager Joe Campbell says a little extra money on the end of a customers tab could really make a kids Christmas this year. At the end...
First at 4 Forum: Jason Yaeger
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Yaeger, the VP of Enrollment Management at Glenville State University, joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about the status of college enrollment in West Virginia, focusing on spring enrollment, and advice for high schoolers looking at colleges. You can watch the full interview...
Buckhannon man charged for shooting neighbor
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man has been charged after authorities said he shot his neighbor. Officers were dispatched to a home in Buckhannon on Tuesday in reference to a man being shot, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities spoke with 70-year-old Charles Wolford who said the victim,...
First at 4 Forum: WVU Dance Team
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bella and Courtney with the WVU Dance Team joined First at 4. They talked about upcoming events, the work that goes into being a dance athlete, and where to find them on social media. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
Davis & Elkins College receives $10 million to enhance dorm life
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at Davis & Elkins College are going to be living it up, thanks to a $10 million donation. Former trustee and supporter of Davis and Elkins College Jim McDonnell led and effort that will provide students with an enhanced college experience and upgraded housing. The...
Local non-profits hold 41st annual holiday toy and food drive
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way and Christian Health teamed up for the holidays for a toy and food drive. The purpose of this drive is to help people who need a little extra help to make Christmas special. They had everything you could think of, including bikes, board games,...
13 bridges on I-79 in NCWV to be renovated
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A construction project to renovate 13 different bridges along a 40-mile stretch on Interstate 79 is among 21 contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. The contracts were awarded from a bid letting held on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a...
‘Devastatingly moving’ musical coming to the Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A performance of the new song-cycle musical Cross That River is set to come to the Robinson Grand in downtown Clarksburg. Written by award-winning musician Allan Harris, Cross That River represents a significant moment in American history where Black cowboys lived and helped settle the West. It has been described by Backstage Magazine as “devastatingly moving.”
U.S. Winter Diving Nationals held at Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is hosting the USA Winter Diving Nationals this week. The event is the first of its kind at the Aquatic Center and is a big moment for not just Morgantown, but West Virginia. More than 100 Olympic divers are competing....
Family of 11 picks up pieces after devastating house fire
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A family of 11 in Jane Lew were picking up the pieces after a devastating fire over the weekend. A house on Second Street caught on fire December 10. Due to what homeowners Carl and Connie Freeman said was an electrical fire. “There was nothing...
Arrest made in last month’s downtown Morgantown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he shot another man multiple times in downtown Morgantown last month. 18-year-old Nyqwan McCargo, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, shot at another man after leaving a High Street nightclub on Nov. 5 around 1:30 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
ELLAMORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are actively searching an Ellamore property for the body of a man reported missing 10 years ago, according to documents. 5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant at a property on Old Elkins Rd. seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons used to kill Stout that may be found.
