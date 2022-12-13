Read full article on original website
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
Guns, drugs, murder: Suspects in multiple cases arrested in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has announced multiple arrests in cases ranging from murder to gun and drug possession over the last several days. According to a statement from Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, deputies and members of his special operations units have recovered eight firearms ranging...
Shooting off of Decker Boulevard results in man's death
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a community off Decker Boulevard has taken a man's life. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were first called to the 2400 block of Kneece Road, which is off of Oneil Court near Decker, around 12:30 a.m. The Sunday morning...
One wounded in shooting outside Richland County bar
HOPKINS, S.C. — Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting that occurred outside a Richland County bar. According to preliminary information from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported around 7 a.m. at 3860 Leesburg Road in Hopkins - the address of Barb's Hideaway Bar.
Million dollar bond set for suspect charged with trafficking crack cocaine, marijuana in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police said drugs, guns, and money were seized in a recent drug bust that netted one man a hefty bond. Police said that a recent bust at a House Street apartment uncovered 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, and two guns as well as $4,200 in cash.
Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
Columbia police arrest suspect on multiple firearm charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested for multiple charges which include two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking crack cocaine & two counts of distribution of marijuana. According to the Columbia Police Department, 50-year-old Lontre Wise was arrested after narcotics officers...
Violent weekend in the Midlands leaves multiple dead in the weekend before Christmas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A string of unrelated shootings left multiple people dead or injured in the Midlands on the weekend before Christmas. On Saturday, Dec. 17 the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a shooting on Two Notch Rd. left one person dead. A separate shooting left one person...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
One dead in Two Notch Road shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
One dead after Richland County shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road. When deputies arrived they found one person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
Jawuandre Dimera Kelly arrested
More details involving three people accused of fraud …. Man holds woman captive in Burke County motel for …. 3 Richmond County deputies arrested following officer-involved …. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Scott Cambers runs for House Dist. 129. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Cold Case Project |...
Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
Arrest made for execution-style murder outside of club Rose Gold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On November 16th, Richland County Deputies responded to a call after reports that a man had been shot in the parking lot of club Rose Gold on Broad River Road. Deputies say the victim, 34-year-old Ricardo Tucker, was walking through the parking lot when a...
Three people accused of Fraud & Forgery totaling $1.6 million dollars
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, December 9th, Investigators with the Grovetown Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Vine Lane in Grovetown in reference to an ongoing Fraud investigation involving Identity Theft and Counterfeiting. The investigation revealed that Kayla Miller used her position at several banks to access and steal customer […]
CPD investigating overnight fatal shooting on Lorick Circle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead following a shooting overnight. Authorities say they found the victim’s body at the 100 block of Lorick Circle after midnight. According to investigators, another man was taken to the hospital. Details are limited as they continue their...
Student found unresponsive at SC school after eating marijuana edible, teen arrested
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for the distribution of marijuana at Newberry Alternative School and is being detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. On Dec. 12, a student at Newberry Alternative...
Suspected high-THC edible leads to student's arrest; another student hospitalized
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County authorities have arrested a 17-year-old and are warning the community after a student was found "non-responsive" from a marijuana edible they consumed, investigators say. The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred on Monday when a student at one of the county's...
