ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One wounded in shooting outside Richland County bar

HOPKINS, S.C. — Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting that occurred outside a Richland County bar. According to preliminary information from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported around 7 a.m. at 3860 Leesburg Road in Hopkins - the address of Barb's Hideaway Bar.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Columbia police arrest suspect on multiple firearm charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested for multiple charges which include two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking crack cocaine & two counts of distribution of marijuana. According to the Columbia Police Department, 50-year-old Lontre Wise was arrested after narcotics officers...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
DENTSVILLE, SC
wach.com

One dead after Richland County shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road. When deputies arrived they found one person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.
News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Jawuandre Dimera Kelly arrested

More details involving three people accused of fraud …. Man holds woman captive in Burke County motel for …. 3 Richmond County deputies arrested following officer-involved …. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Scott Cambers runs for House Dist. 129. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Cold Case Project |...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. According to deputies, the incident occurred on the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officials say there were reports of a person shot,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Three people accused of Fraud & Forgery totaling $1.6 million dollars

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, December 9th, Investigators with the Grovetown Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Vine Lane in Grovetown in reference to an ongoing Fraud investigation involving Identity Theft and Counterfeiting. The investigation revealed that Kayla Miller used her position at several banks to access and steal customer […]
GROVETOWN, GA
abccolumbia.com

CPD investigating overnight fatal shooting on Lorick Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one man is dead following a shooting overnight. Authorities say they found the victim’s body at the 100 block of Lorick Circle after midnight. According to investigators, another man was taken to the hospital. Details are limited as they continue their...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy