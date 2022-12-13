Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets’ tank for Connor Bedard reaches new heights after Boone Jenner injury blow
The Columbus Blue Jackets were hit with a brutal injury blow to captain Boone Jenner, who is set to undergo surgery on his thumb. The early expectation is that Jenner will miss at least a month of action, adding to the laundry list of injuries the Blue Jackets have dealt with already in 2022-23. With […] The post Blue Jackets’ tank for Connor Bedard reaches new heights after Boone Jenner injury blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/19/2022
The Toronto Raptors (13-17) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (16-12) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-76ers prediction and pick. Toronto has lost five consecutive games to drop them to 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors...
Maple Leafs pull off surprise Denis Malgin trade with Avalanche
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche have reportedly agreed to a trade on Monday which will see Denis Malgin continue his career with the Avs. Per Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs are sending Denis Malgin to the Avs in exchange for Dryden Hunt in a one-for-one swap. Via Friedman on Twitter: “TOR has traded […] The post Maple Leafs pull off surprise Denis Malgin trade with Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at TIAA Bank Stadium in Duval. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Cowboys-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below. Dallas is...
UCLA football pulls off recruiting coup by poaching 5-star QB Dante Moore from Ducks
UCLA football has pulled off the ultimate heist of 5-star quarterback Dante Moore, the third-ranked player in the 2023 class. Moore made the decision to de-commit from Oregon and head to Westwood instead to suit up for the Bruins next season, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Moore believes UCLA is the best place for him […] The post UCLA football pulls off recruiting coup by poaching 5-star QB Dante Moore from Ducks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL considering major change not seen in 18 years
The NHL is an ever-changing league. It needs to be in order to keep evolving along with the sport of hockey. However, they are considering going back to an old setup the league briefly experimented with. The National Hockey League is considering expanding its regular season schedule, according to ESPN....
Dallas Goedert gets crucial injury update after Eagles’ comeback win vs. Bears
The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a narrow win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, once again suiting up without star tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles surprisingly opted against activating Goedert from IR ahead of the Week 15 clash, despite the expectation that he’d be ready to return from injury. After the game, Nick Sirianni dropped an injury update on Goedert and explained why the tight end wasn’t on the field on Sunday.
Mitchell Trubisky shares intriguing admission about key moment in win vs Panthers
With rookie running back Kenny Pickett sidelined in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers due to a brain injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers went with Week 1 starter Mitchell Trubisky to handle the chores under center. Trubisky put up a mediocre job against the Panthers, but his performance was enough to lead the Steelers to a […] The post Mitchell Trubisky shares intriguing admission about key moment in win vs Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia Eagles studs and duds from Week 15 win vs. Chicago Bears
With the Philadelphia Eagles Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears, the team moved to 13-1 on the season and one step closer to locking up their first-round bye in the playoffs. Walking away with the 25-20 win was the most important thing this week, but the Eagles didn’t look great at times, turning the ball over three times and letting the 3-11 Bears hang around for far too long. So, with that in mind, let’s look at the performances by Eagles stars like AJ Brown, Jalen Hurts, and Miles Sanders to see who were the team’s studs and who were the duds in this Eagles-Bears matchup.
Kirk Cousins shares ‘powerful’ message from Frank Reich after Vikings set new NFL comeback record
The Minnesota Vikings are still the talk of the town in the NFL after their unbelievable comeback 39-36 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts at home last Saturday. To get that win, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings had to claw their way back from a 33-point deficit, which looked like a death sentence for Minnesota.
Curtis Samuel mugged on final play in loss to Giants, sending NFL twitter ablaze
Curtis Samuel and the Washington Commanders were the victims of a missed pass interference call in the waning moments of the Commanders’ 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night. Or, at least according to Twitter. Samuel clearly looked to be interfered with on a crucial 4th and goal with under a minute […] The post Curtis Samuel mugged on final play in loss to Giants, sending NFL twitter ablaze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ 4-word reaction to rousing win vs. Bulls that’s sure to raise eyebrows
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t had the most inspired season through the first two-plus months of the 2022-23 regular season. The injury to Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t helped matters at all, and blockbuster offseason addition Rudy Gobert has missed his fair share of games as well. Nonetheless, at least for one night, Edwards and the Timberwolves had everything go their way, punctuated by an incredible dunk from the third-year guard.
NFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason field looks after Week 15
The NFL regular season is coming to a close, and the playoff picture is becoming more solidified. Some of the final spots are up for grabs and will be exciting to watch over the coming weeks. With Week 15 just about in the books, the NFC playoff picture is getting tighter and tighter.
Anthony Davis injury: Fantasy basketball outlook with Lakers star out indefinitely
The Los Angeles Lakers’ hopes of turning around their 2022-23 season have been dealt a crushing blow with the latest injury update on Anthony Davis. Davis, who had quickly become an MVP candidate for the Lakers this season, was ruled out for the next few weeks as he deals with a foot injury he recently picked up.
Russell Wilson gets injury update for Broncos’ Christmas Day match vs. Rams
To say that the Denver Broncos are having a miserable season is a bit of an understatement. Despite having a new QB and head coach, the time has still struggled to make it over the .500 mark. They were, at the very least, able to hang on without Russell Wilson for one game against the […] The post Russell Wilson gets injury update for Broncos’ Christmas Day match vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason NFL couldn’t overturn controversial Raiders TD that burned Patriots
The New England Patriots were on the wrong side of one of the wildest endings in their 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. But prior to that, they were on the wrong end of a controversial call. Up 24-17 with 37 seconds left, the Patriots let the Raiders drive the ball down […] The post The reason NFL couldn’t overturn controversial Raiders TD that burned Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Poole erupts for career-high as Warriors snap losing streak
The Golden State Warriors did not get off to a good start on their current road trip as they lost the first three games. But the Warriors, and specifically Jordan Poole, responded on Sunday as they snapped their losing streak and Poole dropped in a career-high 43 points. Jordan Poole poured in a career-high 43 […] The post Jordan Poole erupts for career-high as Warriors snap losing streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins reveals Patrick Peterson’s halftime message that inspired Vikings’ comeback win vs. Colts
The Minnesota Vikings orchestrated quite a stunner in Week 15, coming back from a 33-0 halftime deficit to secure a 39-36 win against the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. According to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, there was plenty of frustration within the team at halftime. However, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson had the belief that the team […] The post Kirk Cousins reveals Patrick Peterson’s halftime message that inspired Vikings’ comeback win vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We’re all devastated’: DJ Reed sounds off on brutal Jets loss to Lions
The New York Jets failed to stop the bleeding, as they lost their third game in a row on Sunday, falling prey to the rampaging Detroit Lions at home, 20-17. The key moment of the game came late in the fourth quarter when the Lions somehow scored a 51-yard touchdown on a Brock Wright catch while Detroit was facing a fourth-and-inches situation. Wright’s touchdown allowed the Lions to erase a four-point deficit and grab the driver’s seat for good.
RUMOR: Pistons true stance on Bojan Bogdanovic trade, revealed
Bojan Bogdanovic has been mentioned in trade rumors throughout this season, even as he signed a two-year contract extension with the Detroit Pistons that will keep him on the roster at least through the 2024-25 season. His name has popped up for good reason. Bogdanovic is one of the top three-point shooters in the NBA as well as a solid scoring wing who could help any contending team, something the Pistons are clearly nowhere close to being. It’s been suggested that Bogdanovic could be had at the right price, but a report surfaced via longtime NBA insider Marc Stein on Sunday that would seem to contradict the rumors that have been out there.
