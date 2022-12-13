With the Philadelphia Eagles Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears, the team moved to 13-1 on the season and one step closer to locking up their first-round bye in the playoffs. Walking away with the 25-20 win was the most important thing this week, but the Eagles didn’t look great at times, turning the ball over three times and letting the 3-11 Bears hang around for far too long. So, with that in mind, let’s look at the performances by Eagles stars like AJ Brown, Jalen Hurts, and Miles Sanders to see who were the team’s studs and who were the duds in this Eagles-Bears matchup.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO