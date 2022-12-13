Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Buenos Aires, Argentina Ecstatic After World Cup Win Over France
For the first time since 1986, the South American nation has won the World Cup. It's the third World Cup in Argentina's history, but the first for star Lionel Messi. As expected, fans back home were thrilled to see La Albiceleste lift the trophy in Qatar. The noise in Buenos...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Leo Messi Used a ‘Growth Mindset' to Finally Win His World Cup Trophy—Here's What That Looked Like
Lionel "Leo" Messi is now a FIFA World Cup winner, likely cementing his status in the eyes of most soccer fans as one of his sport's greatest players ever. The 35-year-old Argentine has a fully stocked trophy case, including a record seven Ballon d'Or awards, given to the international soccer player of the year by French news magazine France Football. The only major item missing was a World Cup trophy until Sunday, when Messi's Argentina defeated France in a 4-2 penalty shootout after an extra-time thriller.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
When is the 2023 Women's World Cup? Here's a Look at What to Expect
Avid soccer fans might be feeling lost and perhaps empty now that the 2022 tournament has officially wrapped. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi battled it out on Sunday in one of the greatest finals the World Cup has ever seen. The game started with a pair of goals from Argentina before Les Bleus equalized on back-to-back shots late. After both teams scored in extra time, the game went to a penalty shootout, where La Albiceleste emerged victorious.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Angel Di Maria Doubles Argentina's Lead vs. France in World Cup Final
What a team goal Argentina just displayed. Several one-touch passing from the Argentine backline all the way to the attacking third led to Alexis Mac Allister setting up Angel Di Maria to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. It marked...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Picking 11 Players to Form the 2022 World Cup Team of the Tournament
And just like that, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is over. Argentina and France played to a riveting 3-3 draw that ended up being decided in a penalty shootout, where Lionel Messi and Co. emerged victorious despite Kylian Mbappé’s hat trick for Les Bleus. After 28 days and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Croatia, Morocco Trade Goals in Opening Minutes of Third-Place Game
Center backs, now's your time to shine. Two center backs got their respective nations on the board -- both through headers -- in the Croatia-Morocco third-place game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Croatia got the scoring started in the seventh minute via Josko Gvardiol, the 20-year-old breakout...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Croatia's Mislav Orsic Scores Elegant Curling Goal Vs. Morocco
What a way to score your first goal of the World Cup. Croatian winger Mislav Orsic scored a beautiful curling strike on a first-time hit to give his nation a 2-1 lead over Morocco right before halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place game on Saturday. Croatia had nearly...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
World Cup Closing Ceremony Held in Qatar Before Final
Before the World Cup Final between Argentina and France got underway, Qatar took some time to celebrate and reminisce on the past month. The closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at Lusail Iconic Stadium before the two finalists took the field. There were several musical performances during...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hakim Ziyech Donates 2022 World Cup Earnings to Poor in Morocco
Hakim Ziyech has captured the hearts of all in Morocco. The Atlas Lions winger reportedly donated all of his 2022 World Cup bonus earnings to the poor in his country following a historical run to the semifinals before falling to France 2-0. In the sensational effort, the 29-year-old star collected...
