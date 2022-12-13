Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Related
Christmas canceled: Parents and media go after holiday traditions, 'It’s getting annoying'
Santa, Christmas trees and "purchasing festive snacks" are among the many casualties of this year's "War on Christmas" to spoil the fun for everyone.
12 Stocking Stuffers That Your Kids Will Go Crazy Over
Stocking stuffers usually aren’t high up on a parent’s priority list. When it comes to the holidays, you’re more concerned with planning the big dinner menu, decorating the house, and shopping for what is actually on your child’s wishlist. Stocking stuffers seem like a problem for future you. Unfortunately, you might need to put them higher on your to-do list this year. With shipping delays and labor shortages, you should order them now, so they arrive before Santa does. To help you out, we rounded up the best stocking stuffers for kids. Everything on our list below costs less than $30,...
ETOnline.com
27 Best Amazon Holiday Gift Deals for Kids of All Ages: LEGO, Barbie, LOL Surprise Dolls and More
Making memories that will last a lifetime, the holidays are even more magical when you're a child. Learning the significance behind holiday traditions, bundling up to play in a snowy winter wonderland, spending time with family in the kitchen whipping up festive foods, and waiting up on Christmas Eve for Santa are a few pastimes many of us can look back on fondly. Now it's your turn to create these enchanting moments for your child, and what's more exciting for them than unwrapping the gift they've been wanting all year?
PopSugar
28 Stocking Stuffers For Babies, Toddlers, Little Kids, and Big Kids
Oh, the things we'd do to be a kid on Christmas again. The days of waking up at the crack of dawn and beelining it to the tree may have come and gone for us adults, but that warm, fuzzy feeling we experienced as kids is still dear to our hearts. Luckily, with babies, toddlers, and children in the picture, we grownups get to relive the magic of Christmas morning all over again. It's a special time for us all, and knowing the excitement kids hold for the holidays makes it even better, which is why it's important their stockings are magical.
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright
More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
51 of the Cutest Christmas Towns That Are Filled With Extra Holiday Magic
The world always gets sprinkled with a little extra magic, a little more nostalgia, for the holidays. It’s tangible in the air around us. Some places, though, kick this feeling into high gear. And we've got the cutest, best Christmas towns to show you!. We’re looking at 51 quaint...
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
10 tips for wrapping your holiday gifts
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson provides ways to spruce up holiday gift wrapping with different organizational tools and ways to wrap gifts in the weeks before Christmas..
How to give your houseplants the wow factor this Christmas
If your budget is tight this Christmas but you still want festive houseplants, you can use plants that you already have to get the yuletide look.“Think about what houseplants in your collection you are going to be incorporating in your Christmas décor and where you are going to place them,” advises award-winning houseplant expert Jade Murray, author of The Indoor Garden (Pimpernel Press, £20).“Avoid decorating all your houseplants, just choose what you feel would be the best ones.” View this post on Instagram ...
Move over kiddo. Teens and grownups want their own teddy bears
We know young kids love teddy bears and cute cuddly stuffed animals. But Build-A-Bear Workshop says older consumers can't resist them, either.The St. Louis-based company is seeing a strong post-pandemic resurgence in demand for its create-your-own soft plush toys, and Build-A-Bear Workshop attributes that to shoppers 13 and older."40% of our shoppers now are teenagers and adults," said Sharon Price John, CEO.The specialty retailer operates more than 400 company-owned and franchised stores and a website. Shoppers can stuff a teddy bear or another furry animal and personalize it with clothes, accessories and their own voice-recorded message.The toys range from $14...
Review: The Mean One Turns a Holiday Humbug into Horror Nobody Asked For
They can’t all be winners (or even Hallmark Channel-worthy), but some Christmas movie ideas are great on paper, and then falter when it comes to the execution. Case in point: The Mean One, an unofficial, unsanctioned updating of the Grinch story, only in this version, the Grinch doesn’t just kill Christmas; he kills anyone who dares show an ounce of Christmas spirit. If you accidentally knock over a sleigh bell, you’re dead; if you light the wrong-colored candle, he’ll probably stab you in the eye with it; and if you even dream of stringing some lights on your house, you might find yourself headless.
Share Your Christmas: Grandparents, single mom seek help providing gifts
No. 33: Grandparents, one undergoing chemotherapy, care for 7-year-old grandson For the past four years, Grandmother and Grandfather have been raising their 7-year-old grandson. Grandpa is retired, and with the “help” of his grandson, he maintains the yard and tends to house repairs. Grandmother chose to homeschool their grandson because she felt it was best for him. Recently, though, she has begun chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer. The hope is that the painful tumor pressing on...
dogster.com
8 Nights of Our Favorite Hanukkah Dog Toys, Treats and Sweaters
Disclaimer: If you purchase items through links on our site we may earn a commission. Hanukkah starts on December 19, and with these festive dog accessories, toys and treats, your dog will know that she’s loved a latke. Celebrate Hanukkah with your dog with these Hanukkah dog accessories:. Menorah...
Patrick Beverly Ruins Christmas for His Kids, Tells Them Santa Isn’t Real
With the holiday season in full swing, parents are getting everything ready for Christmas Day. Patrick Beverley is out here to get his credit, though. Pat Bev is a father of two and the 34-year-old NBA player does not have time to entertain a magical man coming to his home to deliver presents.
My family loves doing activities together during the holidays, but it's frustrating for my blind husband and me when accessibility is not considered
My husband and I are both blind and love taking our children to holiday activities. But accessibility is often not considered, so it can be difficult.
Buying ASAP! The 13 Best 2022 Christmas Ornaments (for You and for Gifting)
Celebrate 2022 and this year's holiday season with these different Christmas ornaments that you can keep or gift — details
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0