MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday spirit, head on over to Stockton for a beautiful Christmas light display. This drive-thru display will feature over 1,000 lights and will sync up to 10 different holiday songs. You can take multiple trips through the fun so that you don’t miss anything! This event is completely free to the public. However, donations will be accepted, with all of the proceeds going back into the park revitalization.

STOCKTON, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO