ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
mobilebaymag.com

The Rich and Earthy Bay Leaf

Kari Piecuch earned her master gardener certification in Washington state in 2016, but when she moved to Mobile, the following year, she began the intensive 14-week program all over again. “The flora is so different here,” Piecuch says. “It was worth repeating the training because the climate down here is such a contrast.”
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Ask McGehee: What is the history of Mobile’s Admiral Hotel?

The 12-story hotel was opened in November 1940, and named in honor of Mobile’s Admiral Raphael Semmes. It had been constructed over a course of 15 months at a total cost of $1 million — well over $21 million in today’s dollars. The grand opening still occurred...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Christmas Treats: Melted Snowman Cookie & Christmas Tree Brownies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We are making more Christmas treats. Today is melted snowmen cookies and Christmas tree brownies. Add marshmallow and use sprinkles to make the snowman’s face and arms. Christmas Tree Brownies. Brownie Mix. Green Frosting. Sprinkles or chocolate candies. Follow directions on brownie mix to bake brownies.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Drive-thru holiday lights in Stockton, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday spirit, head on over to Stockton for a beautiful Christmas light display. This drive-thru display will feature over 1,000 lights and will sync up to 10 different holiday songs. You can take multiple trips through the fun so that you don’t miss anything! This event is completely free to the public. However, donations will be accepted, with all of the proceeds going back into the park revitalization.
STOCKTON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO holds promotion ceremony for 19 members

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office hosted a promotion ceremony for 19 members Friday morning at the Bay Minette Civic Center. According to newly promoted Capt. Andre Reid, the ceremony honored those members and their families as well, according to newly promoted Capt. Andre Reid.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne residents push for traffic light at busy intersection

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an intersection in Baldwin County that’s only getting busier. “You’ve got all these neighborhoods that connect to that area and we know it’s an issue,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. LeJeune is addressing residents’ concerns about safety issues when entering or leaving their neighborhoods at Corte Road and Austin Road […]
DAPHNE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: The Pensacola Police

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Pensacola. I am at Target this morning. Not far from the Winn-Dixie on Bayou Boulevard. The parking lot is swamped with black-and-white Chevy Tahoes. Lightbars on the rooftops. Push bars mounted on the bumpers. Cop cars. I walk into Target to find a gaggle of police officers, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
BAY MINETTE, AL
utv44.com

All Mobile public high school football fields going artificial

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — At the board meeting Thursday, commissioners approved the hiring of the Allred Architectural Group for the project to convert the six existing football fields to artificial turf. The projects will now be put out to bid with the funding coming from a bond issue, according...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy