mobilebaymag.com
The Rich and Earthy Bay Leaf
Kari Piecuch earned her master gardener certification in Washington state in 2016, but when she moved to Mobile, the following year, she began the intensive 14-week program all over again. “The flora is so different here,” Piecuch says. “It was worth repeating the training because the climate down here is such a contrast.”
mobilebaymag.com
Ask McGehee: What is the history of Mobile’s Admiral Hotel?
The 12-story hotel was opened in November 1940, and named in honor of Mobile’s Admiral Raphael Semmes. It had been constructed over a course of 15 months at a total cost of $1 million — well over $21 million in today’s dollars. The grand opening still occurred...
WALA-TV FOX10
Christmas Treats: Melted Snowman Cookie & Christmas Tree Brownies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We are making more Christmas treats. Today is melted snowmen cookies and Christmas tree brownies. Add marshmallow and use sprinkles to make the snowman’s face and arms. Christmas Tree Brownies. Brownie Mix. Green Frosting. Sprinkles or chocolate candies. Follow directions on brownie mix to bake brownies.
Oyster harvesters upset after AMRD closes fishing areas due to overharvesting
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Many oyster harvesters gathered in Dauphin Island to meet with Scott Bannon, the director of the Alabama Marine Resource Division, after AMRD announced they are closing two areas in the bay. The AMRD closed a portion of waters on the east side of the Mobile bay Tuesday afternoon due to […]
Valerie’s House in Pensacola receives $500,000 donation to expand into new home
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Valerie’s House, a non-profit in Pensacola with the sole mission of helping children grieve the death of a family member, will expand into a new home thanks to the generosity of a $500,000 donation from a Pensacola foundation. The Chadbourne Foundation has donated $500,000 for the purchase of the new Valerie’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Drive-thru holiday lights in Stockton, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday spirit, head on over to Stockton for a beautiful Christmas light display. This drive-thru display will feature over 1,000 lights and will sync up to 10 different holiday songs. You can take multiple trips through the fun so that you don’t miss anything! This event is completely free to the public. However, donations will be accepted, with all of the proceeds going back into the park revitalization.
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO holds promotion ceremony for 19 members
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office hosted a promotion ceremony for 19 members Friday morning at the Bay Minette Civic Center. According to newly promoted Capt. Andre Reid, the ceremony honored those members and their families as well, according to newly promoted Capt. Andre Reid.
Blessed to Blessings non-profit has over 90 blessing boxes all over Baldwin Co.
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)– You may have seen boxes filled with food all over Baldwin County. Blessed to Blessings, a non profit organization, has been around for 2 years now, adding even more box locations for the needy each year. Lori Keelin, Director of Blessed to Blessings, says she came up with the idea after hurricane […]
Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
nomadlawyer.org
Amusement Park : 1 of Best Park Comes In Orange Beach Amusement Park, Alabama
Visiting an amusement park is one of the best ways to spend a vacation. The amusement parks in Orange Beach, Alabama are full of exciting rides and attractions that will keep you entertained for hours. Rollin’ Thunder Rollercoaster. Located in the heart of Gulf Shores, Alabama, OWA is the...
Summerdale cleaning up after stormy night
A Baldwin County community is counting their blessings and cleaning up after a stormy night Wednesday.
This Is The Coldest City In Florida
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Daphne residents push for traffic light at busy intersection
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an intersection in Baldwin County that’s only getting busier. “You’ve got all these neighborhoods that connect to that area and we know it’s an issue,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. LeJeune is addressing residents’ concerns about safety issues when entering or leaving their neighborhoods at Corte Road and Austin Road […]
Sean of the South: The Pensacola Police
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Pensacola. I am at Target this morning. Not far from the Winn-Dixie on Bayou Boulevard. The parking lot is swamped with black-and-white Chevy Tahoes. Lightbars on the rooftops. Push bars mounted on the bumpers. Cop cars. I walk into Target to find a gaggle of police officers, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
WDAM-TV
Football career comes full circle for Jeff Kelly as Saraland High hosts Southern Miss
SARALAND, Ala. (WDAM) - Southern Miss’ first postseason trip to Mobile, Alabama was a memorable one. In fact, Jeff Kelly still remembers the game-winning play drawn up that lifted the Golden Eagles over TCU in the waning seconds of the 2000 GMAC Bowl. After a back-and-forth brawl with the...
utv44.com
All Mobile public high school football fields going artificial
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — At the board meeting Thursday, commissioners approved the hiring of the Allred Architectural Group for the project to convert the six existing football fields to artificial turf. The projects will now be put out to bid with the funding coming from a bond issue, according...
Atmore Advance
Risk of severe weather for western half of area upgraded to moderate
The National Weather Service has upgraded the risk of severe weather for the western half of the area to moderate. According to a release, there are no changes to the timing or any of the other severe weather information that was shared earlier this morning. The moderate risk reflects increasing...
Family of fatally shot Pensacola rapper awarded $5 million in settlement
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The family of Kuanterion Rivers has won a $5 million settlement, two years after the murder of the 18-year-old in 2020. In Nov. 2021, the family filed a lawsuit against The Marquis Group, a real estate firm from Texas that owns Oakwood Terrace Apartments, where Rivers, a well-known rapper who […]
Man convicted of murder in connection to 2021 shooting in Daphne: Baldwin Co. DA
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was convicted of murder in connection to a 2021 shooting in Daphne, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office. Marcus Stallworth was also charged with receiving stolen property in the second degree for possessing a stolen gun. In June 2021, Stallworth was arrested […]
