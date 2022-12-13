Read full article on original website
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shapedRoger MarshNew Lenox, IL
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Mobile food pantry on 12/13Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Looking for a museum to keep a 100 year old fruitcakeAdrian HolmanJoliet, IL
thelansingjournal.com
Largest high school Super Smash Bros. tournament in U.S. smashes down in South Holland
Unity Christian Academy and Calvin Christian School collaborate with IHSEA to bring hundreds of students to South Holland for esports Smash Bros. tournament. SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (December 14, 2022) – The gym at Calvin Christian School was tense with friendly competition on Saturday, December 10, as hundreds of high schoolers punched, slashed, and blasted each other into electronic oblivion. The Super Smash Bros. tournament was organized by Unity Christian Academy and the Illinois High School Esports Association, and was the largest-ever high school “Smash” tournament to occur in the United States.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights students host Christmas drive to help neighbors in need
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. - High school students in Chicago Heights held a Christmas Drive Tuesday to help neighbors in need. With the school band playing holiday music and people dressed up in Santa hats, both the sounds of Christmas and the spirit were apparent at Marian Catholic High School. "It's...
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
WISH-TV
Purdue University chancellor apologizes for racist remarks during commencement
HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday for racist remarks he made during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday. Thomas Keon did an Asian language impression on stage Saturday. In his apology he says it was an “unplanned off-the-cuff response” to the speaker before him, and that his words have caused “confusion, pain, and anger.”
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago bakery cancels drag show citing recent terrorism advisory bulletin
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - UpRising bakery in Lake in the Hills has canceled another drag show. The Slay Belles Holiday Drag Spectacular was scheduled for this Saturday. The owners cited a recent Terrorism Advisory Bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the reason. The bulletin was...
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana names Gary native as new president
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), announced recently that Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been named the 26-year-old organization’s next president. “The Advisory Board is delighted to appoint Tamara as the President,” said Tavonna Harris Askew, Board Chair. “She brings passion...
CHICAGO READER
Local soul sensation Jo Ann Garrett disappeared from the biz in her 20s
Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. Sometimes the Secret History of Chicago Music reads like a novel, with an...
200K Christmas lights shine bright at Tinley Park Christmas House
Dominic Kowalczyk has been dominating the Christmas lights game in Chicago's south suburbs since 1996 with the Tinley Park Christmas House.
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
napervillelocal.com
Things to do Dec. 16-22: Suburbs pack in the holiday events this weekend
Santa Claus at Geneva Commons: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 18, at Geneva Commons, 410 Commons Drive, Geneva. Stop by Santa’s station for a photo and treats. shopgenevacommons.com. Holly Jolly Days: 3-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 14-16, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.,...
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidays
Potbelly is offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) sandwich deal on Tuesday, December 20th. (CHICAGO) Stop in at Potbelly Sandwich Shop next week to fuel up as you're finishing your last-minute Christmas shopping and score yourself a free original sandwich.
better.net
ABC7’s Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 Is On: How One Finalist Is Using His Show to Give Back to His Community
Nothing brightens dreary December days in Chicago quite like the festive twinkling of holiday lights. For Brett Foy, those lights are a labor of love, and one he’s using to give back to his community. His house at 969 Ekman Drive in Batavia is dressed up with lights for the holiday season and set to music, from holiday classics to newly released artist compilations. The Batavia home has approximately 400 props and more than 70,000 total lights. The set-up process starts around mid-August, but the work of connecting the music to dancing lights is year-round.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 2 Counties Reach ‘High' Alert Level, Masks Urged
Two Chicago-area counties have risen to the highest COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. 2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended. Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID...
St. Sabina Parish hosting meal giveaway with 1,200 free meals
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This time of year can be difficult for many families trying to keep everyone fed.That's why Chicago's Saint Sabina Parish is hosting a free meal giveaway Tuesday and 1,200 meals will be handed out at BJ's Market and Bakery at 79th and Racine.The giveaway takes place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
offtackleempire.com
As Northwestern Basketball Butchers Taste and Decency...Should the Rest of the Big Ten Follow Suit?
Well, in their quest to remind you they’re “Chicago’s Big Ten Team”, the Northwestern Wildcats have thrown taste, decency, and the color purple out the window in their latest senior-designed jerseys:. This is a yearly thing for the ‘Cats, who have gone with ‘90s NBA-themed outfits...
cwbchicago.com
Armed carjackers who targeted 70-year-old in Lincoln Park have struck again (and again and again), officials say
Chicago — The armed robbery crew that targeted a 70-year-old woman in Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon has committed several similar holdups and carjackings in the past five days, including at least one more on Wednesday night in Bucktown, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source. The...
Snow, Icy Conditions Cause Crashes Across Chicago Area, Including 8-Car Accident in Elgin
Thursday night’s wintry weather across the Chicago area caused accidents in numerous locales, with one wreck in suburban Elgin involving at least eight vehicles, according to officials. The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 20 and McLean Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m., according to Elgin police. In all,...
