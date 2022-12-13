ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade Welcomes Men's Journal to The Arena Group

By Parade
 6 days ago
The Arena Group, Parade's parent company, today announced that it has acquired the digital assets of Men's Journal and a group of related active lifestyle sites from accelerate360.

Along with Men's Journal, the sites include fitness and enthusiast brands Surfer, Powder, Bike, SKATEboarding, Snowboarder and NewSchoolers. The acquisition allows The Arena Group to create its fourth vertical, the Men's Journal Lifestyle Media Group.

“For years, consumers have trusted Men’s Journal for exclusive lifestyle content and guidance on travel, gear, the outdoors, style, food & drink, and more,” said Ross Levinsohn, Chairman and CEO of The Arena Group. “Additionally, the titles within the Adventure Network have long stood for excellence with passionate enthusiasts within the Ski, Surf, Biking and Skateboarding communities."

The Arena Group purchased Parade in April 2022 as the anchor of its third vertical, the Parade Lifestyle Media Group. The company's sports vertical, the Sports Illustrated Media Group, moved up to #3 in audience size among U.S. sports properties in October. Over the first nine months of 2022, The Arena Group has grown digital advertising revenue by 90%, overall revenue by 41% to $180 million, and improved its gross profit by almost $20 million, versus the same period a year ago.

