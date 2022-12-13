Read full article on original website
Demi Moore Poses For Holiday Christmas Card With Bruce Willis, His Wife, and Kids
Demi Moore is getting a head start on her holiday celebrations. The actress, 60, took to her Instagram to share a series of photos with her family, including her ex-husband, 67-year-old, Bruce Willis and his current wife, Emma Heming Willis. The first photo showcased the entire clan as they stood...
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Reunite for Rare Photo Together with Daughter Tallulah
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis reunited–and it feels so good!. The Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle actress, 60, and Die Hard star, 67, got together for a photo with their daughter, Tallulah Willis. Tallulah, 28, took to Instagram to share the sweet snap of the three out of five members...
Did ‘Moonlighting’ Co-Stars Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Date in Real Life?
The chemistry between 'Moonlighting' co-stars, Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd has left many wondering for decades if the tension onscreen led to a real relationship offscreen.
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Sandra Bullock & Ex Bryan Randall Torn Apart By Money Woes, Marriage & Kids: 'She Resented His Resentment'
Between money issues, being on different pages about their future and parenting woes, Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall ultimately decided to call off their seven-year romance. Weeks after rumors of their split made headlines, an insider offered insight into what allegedly went wrong, hinting that Randall tried to hold on to their relationship until he couldn't anymore."Bryan assured Sandra early on he'd stick with her through thick and thin," one insider spilled to a news publication. "He's done his best to keep his promise." 'BURNT OUT' SANDRA BULLOCK DITCHES HOLLYWOOD, FELT INCAPABLE OF MAKING 'HEALTHY, SMART DECISIONS' AFTER EXHAUSTING 35...
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’
Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After Rust Shooting Tragedy
"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...
Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident
"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe
Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death
Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running. She sang...
wmagazine.com
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday
America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
Kirstie Alley's heartbreaking last appearance unearthed before her death at age 71
Kirstie Alley's last appearance has been unearthed, after she died from cancer at the age of 71. The actress was famed for her role as Rebecca Howe in the US sitcom Cheers in the 1980s and 1990s. Three months before her death, Kirstie posted what would be her last appearance...
Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with new blunt bob haircut: 'A long overdue chop'
Michelle Pfeiffer is trading in her long, blonde locks for a blunt, bob hairstyle. The actress debuted her look in an Instagram post on Monday, and received a lot of praise from fans.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Hugh Grant 'Drunkenly' Watched Love Actually with Wife — and She Thought Movie Was 'All About Pain'
Hugh Grant said the 2003 holiday romantic comedy "comes from the heart — it's true" Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein recently sat down to watch his beloved Christmas rom-com — and took note of its elements of "pain" and "suffering." During the ABC News special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later that aired Tuesday night, Grant, 62, told host Diane Sawyer that he and Anna "drunkenly" watched Love Actually not too long ago. "It comes from the heart — it's true," he said of...
Lisa Rinna Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle for a New Shorter Haircut — See the Photo!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off a shorter, spikier hairstyle on Instagram Lisa Rinna is rocking a new haircut! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59 — known for her diverse wig collection and passion for ever-changing hairstyles — has traded her shaggy haircut for a short, punk-inspired hairdo. The blonde coloring also differs from Rinna's traditional brown locks. She debuted the look with an Instagram photo on Thursday, simply writing "Chop Chop" in the caption and tagging her hairstylist, Sally Hershberger. ...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
Popculture
Valerie Bertinelli Suffers Extremely Relatable Blunder: 'This Is How I'm Aging'
Valerie Bertinelli is tackling aging one day at a time. The Valerie's Home Cooking star joked about the effects of father time during an Oct. 29 TikTok in which the bespectacled actress is holding a red mug. "This is how I'm aging," she begins in the video. "My phone was hot, so I put it in the freezer while I made my coffee. I made my coffee, and then I couldn't find my phone, and I looked everywhere for it because I forgot it was in the freezer." Bertinelli, 62, then takes a pointed sip from her mug before adding, "Good morning." In May, Bertinelli responded to fans who reached out after she filed for divorce from husband, Tom Vitale. Vitale, a financial planner, and Bertinelli were married in 2011 and divorced in 2019.
