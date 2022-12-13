ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Being a friend could be your next job

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDnVz_0jhNLP6G00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Do you have a passion to help others or just be a friend?
Iron and String Life Enhancement (ISLE) / The Purple Cat could be the place for you.

It’s looking for direct care support professionals who provide assistance to people who have different abilities but mostly it’s just being a friend.

Is your calling to help children? Find out Search for other jobs Search for other jobs

ISLE is funded through the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, and the pay has gotten better. You can work part-time or full-time and find shifts to fit your schedule. All of the training is provided.

You can apply online at ironandstring.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

John Dennis Lewis, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dennis Lewis, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022. John was born on May 13, 1947, to Wilbert and Hilda Lewis and was raised in Cortland, Ohio, with his two sisters, Grayce Lewis and Dianne Stroble.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren bike giveaway to help kids travel down the right paths

Members of Brothers Against Violence in Warren hope a bike gift will help steer kids and teens down the right paths, not just now but in life. This is the first year for the Christmas Miracles for Kids bike giveaway. "At one of our meetings, we just thought about it...
WARREN, OH
cranberryeagle.com

2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud

Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
BUTLER, PA
WYTV.com

After 20 years, Mosquito Lake marina under new ownership

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – In August, we brought you a story about plans to rebuild the marina at Mosquito Lake. Today, the previous owners found out they will no longer be owning the marina. For 20 years, Joe and Kathy Sofchek have operated the marina. We spoke with...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

59K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy