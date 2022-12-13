Being a friend could be your next job

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Do you have a passion to help others or just be a friend?

Iron and String Life Enhancement (ISLE) / The Purple Cat could be the place for you.

It’s looking for direct care support professionals who provide assistance to people who have different abilities but mostly it’s just being a friend.

ISLE is funded through the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, and the pay has gotten better. You can work part-time or full-time and find shifts to fit your schedule. All of the training is provided.

You can apply online at ironandstring.org .

