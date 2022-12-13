Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
NDDOT 2022 Name-A-Plow Contest winners announced
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the second annual NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest on Monday. A total of 890 snowplow names were submitted from across North Dakota through the duration of the contest which ran Nov. 3-27. Winners have been notified and will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name displayed on the equipment.
KFYR-TV
ND Capitol finishes ADA upgrades
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Capitol made several important mobility changes before the start of the legislative session in January. New ADA updates have been made to make the building more accessible. Newly remodeled family restrooms that include an adult changing table, a new ramp to the...
KFYR-TV
Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet...
KFYR-TV
Behind the scenes: North Dakota Outdoors calendar
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Outdoors calendar is always popular with outdoors men and women at this time of year. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has produced and printed an outdoor calendar for nearly 40 years. “What’s attractive about it is quality of photos, top notch...
KFYR-TV
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
KFYR-TV
The snow benefits North Dakota tourism and recreational activities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The calm after the storm will provide many with perfect conditions for outdoor winter recreation. It’s hard to see the fun in snow flurries like these, but Mike Jensen from North Dakota Tourism says the snow is perfect for many outdoor activities. “Downhill skiing, cross...
KFYR-TV
Class-A Basketball Polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - January 17 is still over a month away but Class-A basketball fans have to be looking forward to the third Tuesday of the new year. January 17 is when Minot and Century play for the first time. The Magicians and Majettes are the number one ranked...
Comments / 1