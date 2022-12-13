ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Disrupted HIV Testing and Prevention

The nation’s ability to prevent HIV was “dealt a hard blow” early in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analysis published on December 1, World AIDS Day. However, according to the CDC, a rapid rebound in services “is a testament to quick, resourceful local innovations that, if scaled up and sustained, could help reach national HIV prevention goals.”
Researchers Explore CAR-T Therapy as a Potential Cure for HIV

The first clinical trial participant has been treated with an experimental CAR-T cell therapy, a “living drug” that could lead to a functional cure, or long-term HIV remission without antiretroviral drugs, according to an announcement from Caring Cross. The anti-HIV duoCAR-T therapy uses engineered T cells to target HIV-infected immune cells and potentially eliminate the viral reservoir. The study is currently recruiting participants in Sacramento and San Francisco.
Corporate Partners Launch New Coalition to Help End HIV in the U.S.

This content is from Harold J. Phillips, MRP, Director, Office of National AIDS Policy, The White House. Since the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) was released one year ago, I’ve often remarked that it is a national strategy, not just a federal one, and in order to achieve the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030 we need the participation of all sectors of society. So, for me, a highlight of last week’s observance of World AIDS Day was a roundtable meeting I hosted focused on accelerating public-private partnerships to end the HIV epidemic.
Dr. Fauci Reflects on the Perpetual Challenge of Infectious Diseases

Once considered a potentially static field of medicine, the discipline of studying infectious diseases has proven to be dynamic as emerging and reemerging infectious diseases present continuous challenges, Anthony S. Fauci, MD, writes in a perspective in the New England Journal of Medicine. In the piece, Dr. Fauci, who since...
HIV Vaccine Shows Promise, But Much Work Remains

A new type of HIV vaccine that trains the immune system to produce broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) looks promising in an early study, researchers recently reported in Science. However, it will be years before this approach could be tested in large clinical trials and deployed worldwide. Almost all participants in...
Fatty Liver Disease Is Common Among People With HIV

More than a third of people living with HIV had fatty liver disease in a cohort study in Germany, and a substantial number had moderate or worse fibrosis, researchers reported in the journal AIDS. Noninvasive tests can be used to evaluate fatty liver disease in HIV-positive people, helping to identify those who might benefit from lifestyle changes to improve their metabolic health.
Cleveland Clinic to Charge for Some Patient-Provider Messaging

The Cleveland Clinic announced that its previously free patient-provider messaging system, which is offered via the widely used MyChart patient portal will now cost up to $50 for certain messages. The policy change has left many wondering whether the practice will become commonplace and fearing what other charges might surface in the future.
Treating Long COVID Is Rife With Guesswork

Medical equipment is still strewn around the house of Rick Lucas, 62, nearly two years after he came home from the hospital. He picks up a spirometer, a device that measures lung capacity, and takes a deep breath — though not as deep as he’d like. “I’m almost...
A Proclamation on World AIDS Day 2022

On World AIDS Day, we recommit to ending the HIV epidemic in the United States and around the world and rededicate ourselves to fighting the discrimination that too often keeps people with HIV from getting the services they need and living the full lives they deserve. It was long hard...
Two NIAID Studies Highlight COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine Potential

Roughly two years ago, when people began receiving shots in the arm of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, scientists said that their work would continue, striving to improve COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and delivery. Two recent NIAID studies reinforce that mission. As the SARS-CoV-2 virus has evolved, so has scientists’ knowledge of how...
Paxlovid Has Been Free So Far. Next Year, Sticker Shock Awaits.

Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid [nirmatrelvir/ritonavir] for free, courtesy of the federal government. The Pfizer pill has helped prevent many people infected with COVID-19 from being hospitalized or dying, and it may even reduce the risk of developing long COVID. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months, and millions of people who are at the highest risk of severe illness and are least able to afford the drug — the uninsured and seniors — may have to pay the full price.
NIAID Pandemic Autopsy Study Fosters Long COVID Treatment Trial

Autopsies of 44 people who died from COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic showed researchers that disease-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus spread throughout the body – beyond just a respiratory disease – and remained in tissue for months. The study, from the National Institutes of Health and published...
HIV-Positive Patients with Cancer May Have Accelerated Biological Aging

Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17-20. Due...
