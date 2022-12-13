ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Video shows murder suspect following victim prior to deadly stabbing near dumpster

8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPwoT_0jhNK2wz00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Marcos Rocha was on his way home from a store when he was stabbed to death in the chest, head, and lower back in an alley near Sunrise Hospital on December 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vH2We_0jhNK2wz00
Marcos Rocha was killed in an alley in the central Las Vegas Valley (Martha Santos)

Police were led to his alleged killer, 27-year-old Joshua Billings, five days later after viewing surveillance video of both men and finding blood drops that placed Billing at the crime scene, according to the arrest report.

Police received two 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. reporting a man’s bleeding body near a dumpster in the area of Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. There were several shopping bags with groceries scattered around his body and his cell phone and wallet were missing.

Only on 8: Family speaks out after man stabbed, killed in central Las Vegas Valley

The report said police also found bloody footwear impressions and blood droplets that led away from the scene.

Police secured about 20 minutes of video taken shortly after midnight from three different locations that showed Rocha and Billings crossing paths near the intersection of Desert Inn and Maryland Pkwy. with Billings eventually following Rocha after he walked through a Sunrise Hospital parking lot. The video obtained from the hospital shows the men approaching the area of the murder.

The report said Billings was also seen gambling at Bert’s Gaming on Desert Inn about an hour prior to the stabbing. Police were able to identify Billings because he used his players card. Police also found blood droplets leading away from the scene that matched with blood droplets found at his apartment.

During an interview with police, Billings denied he stabbed anyone but admitted he was in the area and was the person on surveillance video. He also told police he was drunk that night, the report said.

Billings is being held at the Clark County Detention Center following his arrest on December 8. No bail has been set due to the murder charge. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 10, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
paininthepass.info

Passenger Who Was Killed From The Charter Bus Crash On I-15 Has Been ID

BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person who died in a crash involving a bus with 12 passengers near the town of Baker Tuesday night on Interstate 15 has been identified. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger of the bus, Velia Monarrez, a 68-year-old resident of Las Vegas NV, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BAKER, CA
2news.com

Home Invader Shot, Critically Injured In Pahrump

48-year-old Shawn Richard was wanted for violating his parole and unlawfully entered a home. During the invasion, the homeowner, who was armed with a firearm shot and critically injured Richard as he attempted to enter the bedroom of the home.
PAHRUMP, NV
8newsnow.com

Power shut off at troubled Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Power was shut off to the Apex Apartments on Thursday night while the weather lingered around freezing temperatures. The 8 News Now Investigators learned that the power bill for the apartment complex had not been paid. Amy Erwin, who lives in one of the units,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding …. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding death penalty. 8 on your side: Food allergies or intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and intolerances. More Millennials, Gen Z living with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

24-year-old woman dead after car collides with wall near Sunrise Manor, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger is dead after a vehicle collided with a wall in a vacant parking lot on Friday morning on Nellis Avenue, Las Vegas police say. Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Nellis Avenue, south of Meikle Lane, at approximately 12:16 a.m. Police say the Chevrolet failed to maintain its travel lane, crossed over northbound travel lanes, and drove up onto the east sidewalk of Nellis Boulevard. The Chevrolet then continued through a chain link fence and into a vacant lot. The right side of the vehicle struck the metal support pole of a billboard and continued into a block wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy