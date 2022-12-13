Video shows murder suspect following victim prior to deadly stabbing near dumpster

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Marcos Rocha was on his way home from a store when he was stabbed to death in the chest, head, and lower back in an alley near Sunrise Hospital on December 3.

Marcos Rocha was killed in an alley in the central Las Vegas Valley (Martha Santos)

Police were led to his alleged killer, 27-year-old Joshua Billings, five days later after viewing surveillance video of both men and finding blood drops that placed Billing at the crime scene, according to the arrest report.

Police received two 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. reporting a man’s bleeding body near a dumpster in the area of Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. There were several shopping bags with groceries scattered around his body and his cell phone and wallet were missing.

The report said police also found bloody footwear impressions and blood droplets that led away from the scene.

Police secured about 20 minutes of video taken shortly after midnight from three different locations that showed Rocha and Billings crossing paths near the intersection of Desert Inn and Maryland Pkwy. with Billings eventually following Rocha after he walked through a Sunrise Hospital parking lot. The video obtained from the hospital shows the men approaching the area of the murder.

The report said Billings was also seen gambling at Bert’s Gaming on Desert Inn about an hour prior to the stabbing. Police were able to identify Billings because he used his players card. Police also found blood droplets leading away from the scene that matched with blood droplets found at his apartment.

During an interview with police, Billings denied he stabbed anyone but admitted he was in the area and was the person on surveillance video. He also told police he was drunk that night, the report said.

Billings is being held at the Clark County Detention Center following his arrest on December 8. No bail has been set due to the murder charge. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 10, 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.