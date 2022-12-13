Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
KOAT 7
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
With COVID-19 surge expected, Cook County Health doc shares testing tips
As families and friends make plans to get together for the holidays, Dr. Mark Loafman, Cook County Health’s Chair of Family and Community Medicine, said he’s expecting a surge in COVID-19 cases. Loafman said flu cases are also surging.
Female children undergo gender transition treatment at a higher rate than males
New information suggests that young girls are initiating treatment to transition into boys more often than their male counterparts. This comes as the popularity of double mastectomy surgeries among minors rapidly increases.
hcplive.com
Two Online Behavioral Interventions Led to Sustained Improvements in Atopic Dermatitis Severity
Research indicates the long-term benefits of sustained use of two developed online interventions for younger patients diagnosed with eczema. New research suggests that 2 online behavioral interventions offered to atopic dermatitis patients, in addition to their normal care, were found to have provided sustained benefits. The effects on quality of...
Hearing Aids May Help You Avoid Dementia, Study Finds
A systematic review of the scientific literature has found preliminary evidence that hearing aids could help keep the human brain young and fit as a person ages. When researchers in Singapore reviewed eight long-term studies on adults who are hard of hearing, they found participants who wore hearing aids were 19 percent less likely to show signs of cognitive decline compared to those who did not. A follow-up meta-analysis of 11 papers on hearing loss revealed that after using hearing aids, participants scored 3 percent better on short-term cognitive tests. The findings suggest there might be impressive brain benefits to hearing aids,...
Hepatitis C Treatment Rate Remains Low, Despite Efficacy
Two recent studies out of Stanford Medicine found that only two thirds of patients with hepatitis C receive medications known as direct-acting antivirals (DAAs), which cure infection in most people living with the virus. Left untreated hepatitis C can progress to scarring of the liver (cirrhosis and fibrosis) and even liver cancer.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Accused of Placing Most HIV Drugs into Highest Tiers
HIV and hepatitis groups filed discrimination complaints against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, alleging that the health insurer placed nearly all HIV medications on the most expensive tiers. The complaints were filed by the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute and the North Carolina AIDS Action Network with the federal...
hcplive.com
Adults in US with Vision Impairment Reported Lower Access to Health Care Services
Adults with vision impairment had a lower prevalence of having health insurance coverage and a usual health care provider, and a higher prevalence of having an unmet health care due to cost. A new analysis of the 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey indicated adults with vision impairment reported...
calmatters.network
With Psychiatric Medications for Foster Youth, the Consent Process is Far From Informed
Having treated thousands of foster youth over the course of a decades-long career, and consulted on monitoring practices for many systems, I believe that the informed consent process for treating kids in foster care with psychiatric medication is broken. It has evolved into little more than bean counter monitoring: recording whether a signature is on a piece of paper that in many if not most instances hasn’t met the minimum criteria for true informed consent.
England Set to Eliminate Hepatitis C Before 2030 Goal
The English National Health Service (NHS) is on track to eliminate hepatitis C virus (HCV) as a public health concern nearly five years ahead of the 2030 deadline set by the World Health Organization (WHO) thanks to direct-acting antivirals (DAAs). The WHO defines elimination of hep C as “as a 90% reduction in new chronic infections and a 65% reduction in mortality compared with the 2015 baseline.”
endpts.com
Updated: Gilead, Arcellx team up on anti-BCMA CAR-T as biotech touts a 100% response rate at #ASH22
Gilead and Kite are plunking down big cash to get into the anti-BCMA CAR-T game. The pair will shell out $225 million in cash upfront and $100 million in equity to Arcellx, Kite announced Friday morning, to develop the biotech’s lead CAR-T program together. Kite will handle commercialization and co-development with Arcellx, and profits in the US will be split 50-50.
MedicalXpress
Volatile pay for gig workers linked to health problems
Gig workers, waiters, salespeople and others who rely on fluctuating income may be paying for wage volatility with their health, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. In three studies spanning several industries in the U.S., workers who experienced more volatile pay reported worse physical health symptoms, including...
Hearing loss treatment moves forward despite early disappointment
An innovative approach to treating hearing loss might be closer to reaching the market after a setback in the approval process, researchers behind the technology at Frequency Therapeutics told UPI.
MedicineNet.com
Can I Take Melatonin With Antidepressants?
Taking melatonin with antidepressants could increase your risk of side effects like sleepiness and even reduce the effects of some antidepressant medications. In an animal study, when melatonin was taken along with antidepressants, such as desipramine and Prozac (fluoxetine), it reduced their effectiveness. However, there is little research on how this affects humans. You should always consult with your doctor before combining these medications.
beckerspayer.com
Health plan startup to offer nation's first employee benefit for psychedelic therapy coverage
Startup health plan Enthea has raised $2 million in seed funding and is preparing to launch the nation's first employee benefit for psychedelic-assisted therapy in dozens of markets next year. The funding round was led by Tabula Rasa Ventures and will support the launch of services in 40 markets by...
suggest.com
Women Who Experienced Infertility Have Higher Risk Of Midlife Depression And Anxiety
Infertility is a common problem for many women. In fact, according to the CDC, about one in five heterosexual women between the 15 and 49 are unable to conceive after trying for a year. Stress and depression are common when a woman is struggling to get pregnant. And now, researchers...
Fatty Liver Disease Is Common Among People With HIV
More than a third of people living with HIV had fatty liver disease in a cohort study in Germany, and a substantial number had moderate or worse fibrosis, researchers reported in the journal AIDS. Noninvasive tests can be used to evaluate fatty liver disease in HIV-positive people, helping to identify those who might benefit from lifestyle changes to improve their metabolic health.
