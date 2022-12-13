Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts declares emergency after blizzard in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared an emergency in parts of Nebraska hit by a blizzard this week. The proclamation signed Friday is aimed at making sure emergency vehicles have access to remote areas. It authorizes Nebraska’s disaster coordinator to “take such steps as he deems...
knopnews2.com
Cold and remaining dry Monday into Tuesday; Brutal cold and snow chances Wednesday into Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a dry and cool weekend, even colder conditions in store for the viewing area Monday into Tuesday, with brutal cold and accumulating snow Wednesday into Thursday. An area of high pressure is on top of the viewing area, and this will allow for us...
-52° wind chill expected in Colorado: Frostbite within minutes
The National Weather Service is warning Coloradans about dangerously cold wind chills set to hit the state on Wednesday night and Thursday night. With windchills expected to be -30° or below across much of the state, frostbite on exposed skin within minutes will be a threat for many. The...
I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line
Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area. There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following a major winter storm last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the panhandle and north central Nebraska, producing large amounts of...
This Is The Coldest City In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
kfornow.com
Semi-Driver Arrested Following Pursuit, Standoff with Nebraska State Troopers
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 16)–A pursuit that stretched roughly 157 miles along Interstate 80 from southeast Nebraska into south-central Nebraska on Thursday evening ends peacefully, following a standoff. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a semi-truck seen driving recklessly by a trooper was stopped along I-80 at the Waverly exit...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash
Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night. CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
Sioux City Journal
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 16
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (41) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
Eastern Colorado’s Blizzard Looked Like a Hurricane From Space
When I got home on Monday night, I started prepping for the worst-case scenario as the incoming snowstorm was approaching. I put my windshield wipers up on my truck, had the snow shovel handy, and even set my alarm extra early in case the roads were going to be terrible.
Several roads remain closed in northeast Colorado after blizzard
On Wednesday, several roads remained closed in northeast Colorado after the blizzard blew through the state on Tuesday. The storm system brought snow and high winds, which caused white-out conditions along the Eastern Plains.The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened I-70 from US 40 to the Kansas border on Tuesday night but several others roads, including I-76 east to the Nebraska state line due to "safety concerns.I-76 was open westbound only from Sterling to Denver.There was no estimate on reopening eastbound lanes of I-76.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023
Nebraskans will start off 2023 with a new state license plate design and 52 options for specialty plates. State Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm said the new standard plates are already available for drivers whose vehicle registrations will expire in January. Though most of those plates will be distributed in January, she said a few "early birds" may have them already.
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
'Almost all major roads closed': Blizzard rocks eastern Colorado
Almost all major roads and highways in northeastern Colorado are either closed, or in the process of being closed, as the season's first blizzard brings high winds, low visibility and raging snow. The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed:. I-70 eastbound from mile post 292 to the Kansas state line...
State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036
LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Selmer, during an […] The post State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
nbc11news.com
Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday was a little warmer than expected, but we still managed to tie the record for coldest high temperature for the date. The high temperature was 37 degrees. That ties the record coldest high for the date set back in 1922. More Record Cold Highs...
