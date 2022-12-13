Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night. CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.

STERLING, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO