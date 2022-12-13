ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

klkntv.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts declares emergency after blizzard in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared an emergency in parts of Nebraska hit by a blizzard this week. The proclamation signed Friday is aimed at making sure emergency vehicles have access to remote areas. It authorizes Nebraska’s disaster coordinator to “take such steps as he deems...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Denver

I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line

Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area.  There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.  
BRUSH, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following a major winter storm last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the panhandle and north central Nebraska, producing large amounts of...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Semi-Driver Arrested Following Pursuit, Standoff with Nebraska State Troopers

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 16)–A pursuit that stretched roughly 157 miles along Interstate 80 from southeast Nebraska into south-central Nebraska on Thursday evening ends peacefully, following a standoff. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a semi-truck seen driving recklessly by a trooper was stopped along I-80 at the Waverly exit...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Denver

Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash

Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night.   CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
STERLING, CO
CBS Denver

Several roads remain closed in northeast Colorado after blizzard

On Wednesday, several roads remained closed in northeast Colorado after the blizzard blew through the state on Tuesday. The storm system brought snow and high winds, which caused white-out conditions along the Eastern Plains.The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened I-70 from US 40 to the Kansas border on Tuesday night but several others roads, including I-76 east to the Nebraska state line due to "safety concerns.I-76 was open westbound only from Sterling to Denver.There was no estimate on reopening eastbound lanes of I-76. 
COLORADO STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023

Nebraskans will start off 2023 with a new state license plate design and 52 options for specialty plates. State Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm said the new standard plates are already available for drivers whose vehicle registrations will expire in January. Though most of those plates will be distributed in January, she said a few "early birds" may have them already.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska

The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036

LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Selmer, during an […] The post State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
nbc11news.com

Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday was a little warmer than expected, but we still managed to tie the record for coldest high temperature for the date. The high temperature was 37 degrees. That ties the record coldest high for the date set back in 1922. More Record Cold Highs...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

