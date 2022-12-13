Read full article on original website
'Red Table Talk': Jada Pinkett Smith Reunites With 'A Different World' Cast Members in Exclusive Clip
Jada Pinkett Smith is doing something very special for her Red Table Talk fans. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the new episode of the Facebook Watch series, and Smith reunites with the cast members of the classic NBC sitcom A Different World. The clip shows Dawnn Lewis talking about how she co-wrote the theme song. Lewis was also performing the song, but because she also starred in the series and Lisa Bonet was the lead cast member at the time, producers stopped Lewis from singing the song and brought in Phoebe Snow.
Live-Action 'Barbie' Movie Trailer Starring Margot Robbie Released
Come on, Barbie, let's go party! A trailer for the highly-anticipated Barbie movie has been released, featuring the first footage of Margot Robbie as the famous fashion doll. This short teaser shows Robbie as the original Barbie, winking at a group of young girls and a shinier, newer model of the doll. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls, but the dolls were always and forever. Baby dolls until..." Helen Mirren narrates the preview, which introduces the film as an adventure set after Barbie disrupts the tradition of girls playing with dolls and also highlights Ryan Gosling as Ken and Simu Liu. Greta Gerwig directs Robbie in a satirical spoof of the 1959 doll.
Dax Shepard Mocks Tabloid Cover Claiming He's a 'Henpecked Husband'
Dax Shepard had fans in stitches on Saturday when he posted a tabloid magazine cover featuring himself, Ben Affleck and Keith Urban. The headline was "Hollywood's Most Henpecked Husbands," and it listed alleged grievances that all three stars put up with from their equally famous wives. Needless to say, Shepard's post refuted this characterization of his marriage to Kristen Bell.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
'SNL': Colin Jost Sparks Concerns for Odd 'Weekend Update' Demeanor
Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost is drawing concerns from the show's viewers. During last night's SNL episode, the comedian, who is one of the NBC show's head writers, seemed to be upset or angry. You can see that something just isn't right with Jost as he began the Weekend Update segment. (The full SNL episode, which Austin Butler hosted, is now streaming via Peacock, which you can subscribe to here.)
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
Brad Pitt celebrates 59th birthday with rumored girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon continued to fuel dating rumors by celebrating his 59th birthday together over the weekend. The “Babylon” actor and 32-year-old jewelry company executive were photographed out together in Hollywood, Calif. on Pitt’s birthday on Sunday. They were snapped getting out of a car before making their way to his festivities. Pitt was dressed casually for the occasion in slacks and a gray button-up while de Ramon rocked a camel coat with a fur trim. They first sparked dating rumors in November when they were seen rocking out at a Bono concert together in LA. Pitt and de...
Sherri Shepherd Cries Tears of Joy After Janet Jackson Surprises Her Live On-Air
Sherri Shepherd got her Christmas gift early on Friday's episode of her talk show. The 30 Rock and The View alum was brought to tears after her best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, revealed Janet Jackson as Shepherd's big holiday surprise. "What do you give the woman who has...
Netflix Alum's 'Doctor Who' Look Revealed
Netflix alum Ncuti Gatwa will be the next Doctor Who, with a new look at the actor in the role recently being revealed. Over on the official Doctor Who Twitter page, fans can check out Gatwa as the new doctor, rocking a plaid suit with a bright orange sweater. With him is Millie Gibson, who plays Ruby Sunday, the new doctor's companion.
Netflix Reveals Trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Next Project
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already have their next Netflix project lined up. Shortly after the release of their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Netflix has released the trailer for their next project — Live to Lead. As Deadline noted, this new series will feature interviews with some high-profile figures including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Austin Butler's Emotional 'SNL' Tribute to His Mom Will Have You Crying for Christmas
Austin Butler dedicated all the silliest moments of his time on Saturday Night Live to his late mother. The actor shared a few stories with fans for during his opening monologue, explaining his history as an SNL fan. He revealed that it all went back to his mom, along with so many other aspects of his life.
'Mean Girls' Cast Member Stephanie Bissonnette Dead at 32
Stephanie Bissonnette, who starred in the Broadway musical Mean Girls, has died. She was 32. Bissonnette played high school student Dawn Schweitzer when the production opened on Broadway in 2018. "Our hearts are broken as the Mean Girls community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette," the show's producers announced on...
'SNL' Star Reveals Exit Hours Before Final 2022 Episode
Saturday Night Live is losing another main member of the cast, stretching the exodus from the summer through the end of the 48th season's first half. Cecily Strong's exit from the long-running sketch series was confirmed by the show on Saturday, hours before the episode was set to air on NBC.
Rebecca Budig Reflects on Her Time as WWE Host (Exclusive)
Rebecca Budig is a familiar face in TV shows and movies nowadays, but her career almost took quite a different path. A few years after her time on Guiding Light and a few years into her run as Greenlee Smythe on All My Children, Budig landed a role in one of WWE's (when WWF's) weekly broadcasts. Back in 2000, the actress, who stars in CBS' new movie Fit for Christmas, was an on-screen interviewer/host for Sunday Night Heat when it moved from USA Network to MTV. It was a brief run for Budig, but she remembers it well— even if it wasn't a totally positive experience.
'Jack Ryan' Newcomers Betty Gabriel and Nina Hoss Tease Season 3 Action (Exclusive)
The stakes are higher than ever for Jack Ryan in the upcoming third season of the hit Prime Video political thriller Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Having been accused of treason in the Season 2 finale, Jack (John Krasinski) is on the run in Season 3 – premiering Wednesday, Dec. 21 – and he'll have to turn to his no-nonsense CIA boss Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel), and Czech President Alena Kovac (Nina Hoss) if he wants to get out of this alive.
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Trailer Released
The official trailer for Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film Oppenheimer dropped on Sunday night. The biopic has already become a bit of an urban legend among movie buffs, though it is still over six months away from premiering. The trailer makes it clear that the spectacle will be worth it.
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
Britney Spears' Father Jamie Sits for Interview Defending Conservatorship
Over a year after Britney Spears was officially freed from the confines of her conservatorship, one of her former conservators, her father Jamie Spears, is speaking out on the subject. Jamie spoke with the Daily Mail about being his daughter's former conservator and explained that he felt he was doing what was best for the singer. He even said that he believes that he helped save Britney's life by putting her under a conservatorship.
'DWTS' Alum Sharna Burgess Opens up About Her Own Dark Times in Wake of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
In the wake of the death of her friend and fellow dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Sharna Burgess has revealed why she felt compelled to share she was having "super dark thoughts" following the birth of her son, Zane, with Brian Austin Green. Entertainment Tonight's Denny Directo spoke to the former Dancing With the Stars pro about her Instagram post from last week, in which she revealed "intrusive mom thoughts" had entered her mind while holding baby Zane. "Super dark thoughts" are "all the things that could go wrong," she said. Burgess explained in the caption, "all the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident." The list goes on, she said, but now she's "learned to tame" those thoughts. In an interview with ET, Burgess explained why she did not fear being vulnerable online. "I felt called to share that because I went through the experience of thinking, 'Is it just me? Is it just me that has these [thoughts?] Is there something wrong with my brain? Am I heading into postpartum depression?'" Burgess said. "I would ask, 'Is this normal?' and I did get assured by my family, by [Brian] that these sort of thoughts are normal."
