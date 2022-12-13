In the wake of the death of her friend and fellow dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Sharna Burgess has revealed why she felt compelled to share she was having "super dark thoughts" following the birth of her son, Zane, with Brian Austin Green. Entertainment Tonight's Denny Directo spoke to the former Dancing With the Stars pro about her Instagram post from last week, in which she revealed "intrusive mom thoughts" had entered her mind while holding baby Zane. "Super dark thoughts" are "all the things that could go wrong," she said. Burgess explained in the caption, "all the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident." The list goes on, she said, but now she's "learned to tame" those thoughts. In an interview with ET, Burgess explained why she did not fear being vulnerable online. "I felt called to share that because I went through the experience of thinking, 'Is it just me? Is it just me that has these [thoughts?] Is there something wrong with my brain? Am I heading into postpartum depression?'" Burgess said. "I would ask, 'Is this normal?' and I did get assured by my family, by [Brian] that these sort of thoughts are normal."

2 DAYS AGO