Raleigh police crackdown nets 23 DWI charges, 44 speeders; 4 cars seized for racing, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they partnered with several agencies Friday night to crack down on drunk driving and other unsafe driving behaviors. Police did not say where they focused the operation, which also included Knightdale, Wake Forest, Holly Springs, Zebulon, Apex and Garner police. But, they...
Traffic stop in Granville County leads to gun charges for 2 Durham felons, drug charge for 1 man
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop Friday night of a speeding vehicle led to guns and drugs charges for three Durham men, two of whom are felons. At 8:39 p.m., a Granville County Sheriff’s deputy saw a silver Infinity car traveling at a high rate of speed on N.C. 56 in Creedmoor, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle did not have any tail lights on and appeared not to have a license plate.
Man arrested after 1 dead in homicide in Edgecombe County, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies said one man was arrested in a homicide Sunday. In a news release around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was currently at the scene of the homicide investigation. The location of the investigation is...
Johnston County Town Scammed For Over $213,000
Clayton Police are trying to recover $213,013 scammed from the Town of Clayton. On November 23, 2022, Clayton Police was notified of a email compromised fraud in which the Town of Clayton was the victim. An unknown suspect spoofed an email belonging to a construction company, which is currently doing contract work for the Town.
Man charged with voluntary manslaughter after Edgecombe County death
PINETOPS, N.C. — The Edgecombe Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a homicide Sunday. Deputies responded to reports of a person shot at Daisey Carney Road in Tarboro. Deputies said once on scene they found a person dead. Deputies said Michael Jones was also on scene and taken into...
Victim Fires Shot During Car Break-In
The victim of a car break-in fired a gun to startle the suspect. It worked. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating four car break-ins a short distance apart Friday night and early Saturday morning. Friday night between 8:30pm and 9:25pm, three vehicles in the 4300 block of US...
Selma Homicide Suspect Captured
SELMA – Selma Police, with the assistance of Goldsboro Police and the NCSBI, arrested a suspect Monday in a two month old homicide investigation. Law enforcement authorities took Miante Artis into custody in the 500 block of Roberts Street in Goldsboro. Artis was wanted for the murder of Alquan Jermique Dunn, 26, of Goldsboro who was shot and killed October 16, 2022 outside The Diamond District Lounge at 1688 S. Pollock Street in Selma.
2 adults, 2 children injured in 2-vehicle collision on I-85 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Sunday morning crash sent two adults and two children to local hospitals. According to Durham police, around 2:42 a.m., a 2010 Honda Accord entered Interstate 85 South from Roxboro Street and struck the center median. The disabled Accord was in the roadway when it was hit by a 2020 Toyota Rav-4.
1 arrested after exposing himself to worker at Fayetteville business, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they made an arrest in an indecent exposure case from Sunday evening. The incident was reported around 6:10 p.m. at a business along the 5000 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. The call initially said a...
Driver Injured When Van Overturns
SELMA – The injured driver of a painting contractor’s van was transported to an area hospital after driving off of Thanksgiving Fire Road, striking a mailbox and overturning around 7:30pm Friday. The van was traveling northbound on Thanksgiving Fire Road, just south of NC 42, when the single...
Harnett County Inmate Found Dead
LILLINGTON – The NC State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the death of an inmate. Around 8:20am today (Monday), William Earl Surles, age 64, of Dunn, was found dead in his cell at the Harnett County Detention Center. Sheriff Wayne County has requested the NC SBI investigate the case....
Authorities Working To ID Suspicious Person At School Board Member’s Home
SMITHFIELD – A member of the Johnston County Board of Education summoned authorities to his home early Monday morning. Around 3:09am, Kevin Donovan reported a suspicious person outside his residence. Security cameras captured the individual as he walked through the yard at Mr. Donovan’s home on Stevens Sausage Road....
North Carolina deputy killed by hit-and-run driver identified
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was found nearby.
‘Ultimate tragedy’ – Fundraiser set for family of Cumberland County deputy killed by DWI suspect, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fundraising effort is underway to help the family of a Cumberland County deputy who was killed in the line of duty early Friday. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect just after 2:45 a.m. Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested
The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
22 pounds of cocaine seized on Interstate 85 in North Carolina: sheriff
The vehicle was searched and 10 kilos, equivalent to 22 pounds of cocaine was found and seized.
Flowers Plantation Home Sustains Fire Damage
CLAYTON – A weekend fire damaged a home on Coffee Tree Lane in Flowers Plantation. The fire was reported at 3:18pm Sunday in an almost new home near the intersection of Buffalo Road and NC Highway 42. A 10 year-old reportedly called 911 reporting his home was on fire...
4 sought after theft at North Carolina Ulta Beauty store, police say
Rocky Mount police released the photos on this week after a theft from Ulta Beauty at 1472 Jeffreys Road.
Johnston County felon busted with 8 pounds of marijuana, $74K worth of fentanyl in Dunn, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center. Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
