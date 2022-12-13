Read full article on original website
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman SWAT standoff leaves 1 dead, police don’t believe incident related to Idaho murders
PULLMAN, Wash. – A SWAT standoff in Pullman on Thursday that ended with police shooting and killing a 30-year-old man is not believed to be connected to the Idaho murders, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Pullman Police Department (PPD) said the suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet,...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
MOSCOW, Idaho - The half-brother of slain 6-year-old pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey on Wednesday weighed in on the Moscow Police Department's handling of the unsolved, Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho college students. "Moscow PD are in a near impossible position," Andrew Ramsey told Fox News Digital....
‘We just want this person found’: Moscow murder victim’s family fears video evidence is disappearing
The Goncalves family is concerned critical video evidence could be disappearing as more time goes by with the case unsolved.
Pullman man shot, killed by SWAT Team member during standoff
A Pullman, Washington man was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer Wednesday night after a standoff at his apartment near Washington State University.
‘A horrible tragedy’: Attorney of victim’s family asks police for accountability in murder investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — Tuesday marks one month since Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus. The community is looking for answers on the crime, searching for justice in what was a terrible tragedy. Shanon Gray, an attorney for the Goncalves family, is one of those people searching for those answers....
koze.com
Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation
CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
‘Everyone has an opinion’: Legal experts weigh in as U of I murder investigation intensifies
MOSCOW, ID. — Justice for the four University of Idaho students killed may look different because of how many eyes are on the case. It’s now been over a month since four U of I students were stabbed to death. Local, national and even international media outlets swarmed the college town, with some still being in Moscow three weeks later....
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
MOSCOW, Idaho - Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time. Plainclothes officers made an unrelated stop of three University...
Police Shoot and Kill Suspect After SWAT Standoff in Pullman
PULLMAN - An "all clear" was issued around 4:30 a.m. this morning by Washington State University police following an incident that took place in the 1000 Block of Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the scene at 8:37...
koze.com
MPD Warns Against Rumors & Speculation Regarding Murders (Listen)
MOSCOW, ID – One month after the murders of four University of Idaho students took place, investigators continue to piece together what happened in the hours leading up to the crime in order to determine who is responsible. This, while asking the public to stay focused on the official facts released by the Moscow Police Department. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were murdered on the second and third floors of a residence in the 1100 block of King Road in the early morning hours of November 13th. No suspect has been identified.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Floor plan shows house where 4 college students were mysteriously killed one month ago
MOSCOW, Idaho - An old floor plan of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were murdered in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 shows the second and third floors of their off-campus home when it was being renovated more than 20 years ago. The college students, including...
Man dead after SWAT standoff near WSU campus
PULLMAN, Wash. – A man threatening to kill his roommates in an apartment complex near the WSU Pullman campus was killed by police on Thursday. According to Pullman Police, the incident started Wednesday night when a man in his 30s threatened to kill his roommates. Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Latah Street at around 8:30 p.m. Officers...
Moscow PD believes white vehicle they’re looking for was in the area during murders
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department believes the white car they are looking for has key information regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students just over a month ago. In a Youtube video posted on the Moscow Police Youtube page, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said he believes through their investigation, a white Hyundai Elantra was in...
Man Arrested in Idaho Found With Items Stolen out of Cars From Moscow to Seattle
NEW MEADOWS - Deputies in Idaho's Adams County encountered 36-year-old Donnell Johnson during a traffic stop near New Meadows on Thursday, December 8. He was accompanied by a 16-year-old juvenile. Johnson was found to have a felony warrant in Florida for Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing or...
Idaho college murders: New clues in hunt for killer
Police in Moscow, Idaho, say they have new clues in the search for the person who murdered college students Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.
Nez Perce County Jail to Get New X-Ray Body Scanner Following Recent Incidents of Inmates Smuggling Fentanyl into Facility
LEWISTON - The Nez Perce County Detention Center will be acquiring an x-ray body scanner to deter inmates from bringing drugs into the facility. This comes on the heels of two inmates recently being charged with introducing contraband after allegedly smuggling fentanyl into the jail. The body scanner, which will...
New clues emerge in hunt for killer of 4 Idaho students
It ha been nearly one month since the murders of four college students in Moscow, Idaho and still no arrests have been made. The University of Idaho held a moment of silence for the victims during its winter graduation ceremony.
Local Man Being Investigated for Possible DUI Following Crash on Redwolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - A local man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash on the north side of the Redwolf Bridge. Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire Rescue crews were called to the bridge just after noon Tuesday. According to a release from Asotin County Fire...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Persons Of Interest From Grocery Outlet Theft
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest from a recent theft from Grocery Outlet. Anyone with information about the man and woman are asked to contact the Pullman PD.
