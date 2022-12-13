MOSCOW, ID – One month after the murders of four University of Idaho students took place, investigators continue to piece together what happened in the hours leading up to the crime in order to determine who is responsible. This, while asking the public to stay focused on the official facts released by the Moscow Police Department. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were murdered on the second and third floors of a residence in the 1100 block of King Road in the early morning hours of November 13th. No suspect has been identified.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO