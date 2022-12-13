ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

'A horrible tragedy': Attorney of victim's family asks police for accountability in murder investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — Tuesday marks one month since Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus. The community is looking for answers on the crime, searching for justice in what was a terrible tragedy. Shanon Gray, an attorney for the Goncalves family, is one of those people searching for those answers....
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation

CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
CLARKSTON, WA
koze.com

MPD Warns Against Rumors & Speculation Regarding Murders (Listen)

MOSCOW, ID – One month after the murders of four University of Idaho students took place, investigators continue to piece together what happened in the hours leading up to the crime in order to determine who is responsible. This, while asking the public to stay focused on the official facts released by the Moscow Police Department. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were murdered on the second and third floors of a residence in the 1100 block of King Road in the early morning hours of November 13th. No suspect has been identified.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man dead after SWAT standoff near WSU campus

PULLMAN, Wash. – A man threatening to kill his roommates in an apartment complex near the WSU Pullman campus was killed by police on Thursday. According to Pullman Police, the incident started Wednesday night when a man in his 30s threatened to kill his roommates. Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Latah Street at around 8:30 p.m. Officers...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow PD believes white vehicle they're looking for was in the area during murders

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department believes the white car they are looking for has key information regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students just over a month ago. In a Youtube video posted on the Moscow Police Youtube page, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said he believes through their investigation, a white Hyundai Elantra was in...
MOSCOW, ID

