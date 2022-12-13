An era in downtown Farmingdale’s restaurant and nightlife scene is ending — and a new one is being ushered in. The owners of the fast-growing Tap Room brand have struck a deal to take over That Meetball Place at 206 Main St., greaterlongisland.com has learned. That Meetball Place’s last day in Farmingdale will be Sunday, Dec. 18.

FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO