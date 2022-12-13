PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Kayenta man after he allegedly made various threats to schools and police departments across multiple states. The indictment that was filed on Wednesday alleges that James Thomas Andrew McCarty made threats from Kayenta, a small, rural town in the Navajo Nation, about 30 miles from Monument Valley. Those calls would often state that he was about to shoot up schools, had planted pipe bombs, or had killed someone.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO