Brazil literary great Nelida Pinon dies at 85
SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Writer and scholar Nelida Pinon, the first woman to preside over the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), died at age 85 in Lisbon, according to the literary club and Brazilian media reports.
Lawson Inc - To Withdraw Subsidiary Seijo Ishii Co's Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange
* LAWSON INC - TO WITHDRAW SUBSIDIARY SEIJO ISHII CO'S LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Goldman will appoint Bradley Fried as next International chair- Sky News
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Inc has tapped Bradley Fried, former Chair of the Court of the Bank of England, as chairman of Goldman Sachs International, Sky News reported on Saturday. Bradley will replace Jose Manuel Barroso, who was the former European Commission president, the report said. (Reporting by...
UPDATE 2-Mike Ashley's Frasers buys JD Sports' premium fashion brands for $58 mln
Dec 16 (Reuters) - British retailer Frasers Group said on Friday it has bought shares in premium fashion brands of JD Sports for about 47.5 million pounds ($57.7 million), as the Mike Ashley-owned company continues its drive into a more premium market. Frasers, formerly called Sports Direct, also acquired and...
Swiss National Bank says inflation battle not yet won
BERN (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said it was too early to "sound the all-clear" on high inflation after the central bank hiked interest rates again on Thursday and hinted further increases were still possible. The SNB raised its policy interest rate by 50 basis points to...
UPDATE 2-Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
ACCRA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ghana has extended the registration deadline for a domestic debt exchange programme to Dec. 30, as it considers making some adjustments while it seeks approval for an IMF debt relief programme, the finance ministry said in a statement overnight on Friday. "The extension... affords Government...
Coles peels back frozen potato chip sales
Coles has brought in limits on the sale of frozen potato chips because of a nationwide supply shortage. Customers will be temporarily limited to two items. "This will help to maintain availability for all customers," the supermarket said in a statement on Friday. "Thank you for your patience, we apologise...
Japan govt to revise accord with BOJ to make price target flexible -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government is set to revise a decade-old accord with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stating the central bank will aim to achieve its 2% inflation target "at the earliest possible time", Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, citing government sources. In the first review of the...
Okamoto Industries Inc - To Buy Back Up To 2.22% Of Shares Worth 2 Billion Yen
* OKAMOTO INDUSTRIES INC - TO BUY BACK UP TO 2.2% OF SHARES WORTH 2 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
G Steel Says Notification Of Progress Action on Default Of Foreign Trade Creditor
* NOTIFICATION OF THE PROGRESS ACTION IN RELATION TO THE DEFAULT OF FOREIGN TRADE CREDITOR. * ON 29 NOV CO REPAID ALL DEFAULT AMOUNTS INCLUDING OUTSTANDING INTEREST AND FEES OF $23.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
JPMorgan lifts ECB 'terminal' rate forecast to 3.25% from 2.50%
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan ramped up its forecast on Thursday for how high euro zone interest rates will go to 3.25% from 2.50%, after the European Central Bank vowed to keep raising them at a meeting earlier. "Today’s ECB meeting marked an abrupt hawkish shift, even...
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for third straight week as risk aversion grows
(Adds details throughout; updates prices) Canadian bond yields trade mixed across steeper curve. TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as investors grew more concerned about prospects for the global economy following interest rate increases by a number of major central banks this week.
BRIEF-Aspen Group Says Estimated Distribution For H1 FY23 Is 3.50 AU Cents Per Security
* ESTIMATED DISTRIBUTION OF 3.50 AU CENTS PER SECURITY FOR FIRST HALF OF FY23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
US STOCKS-Futures slide as hawkish Fed quashes policy pivot hopes
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (Adds details, comments; updates prices throughout) Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S stock index futures dropped on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, but rattled investors by saying rates would remain higher for longer.
