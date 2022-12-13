Read full article on original website
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 17, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, December 17, 2022.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Patrice Marie Dreikosen, 31, Fond du Lac, Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription on 4/6/22, Guilty plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $579.00 to be paid by 02-14-23 or 11 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Kayla Jo Marie Brice, 26, Two Rivers, resisting or...
CBS 58
Explainer: What's taking so long to resolve WI's abortion ban lawsuit
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For months, Attorney General Josh Kaul has wanted to move quickly on his lawsuit challenging the state's 1849 criminal abortion ban. However, he said solving the issue in court could last several months -- possibility up to a year before a decision is made. "Unfortunately,...
seehafernews.com
What Happens After a Drug Bust? Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department Explains
Often, when a law enforcement agency makes a drug bust, a large amount of cash is seized along with the drugs and any weapons. But what happens to that money after the case is closed?. That is a question that was posed to Major Todd Cummings with the Manitowoc County...
2 men shot and killed while in their car near Appleton and Congress
Two men were shot and killed near Appleton and Congress on Sunday, Milwaukee police say. The shooting happened around 7:43 p.m.
wtaq.com
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
94.3 Jack FM
Schabusiness’ Competency to be Determined Next Year in Green Bay Murder, Decapitation Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly killing a man and decapitating him will begin Jan. 6. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
seehafernews.com
Woman Spits At, Curses Out Manitowoc Police While Being Detained
A woman is facing charges after she allegedly spit at and cursed out law enforcement while being detained. Officers were dispatched to the trailer park on Waldo Boulevard just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday for a report of a disturbance. The 40-year-old woman involved admitted to drinking, but was not...
radioplusinfo.com
12-19-22 fdl county sheriff child victim investigation
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a crime against a child. The Sheriff’s Office is asking any resident or business with a surveillance camera of street traffic in a central area of the city of Fond du Lac to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the area is from Park Avenue on the east to 8th Street on the south, the Fond du Lac River on the west, and Third Street on the north. Waldschmidt says the Sheriff’s Office is looking for footage on December 6 from 4pm to 7pm and December 9 from 5pm to 9pm. Waldschmidt says this is not a random act and the suspect is known to the child. Waldschmidt would not say what the nature of the investigation is, only that it involves allegations of a serious criminal offense committed against a child victim.
WBAY Green Bay
Two women arrested after fight involving a gun
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A shot was fired from a handgun during an argument in Oshkosh Sunday night. Police were called to the 1000-block of Wisconsin St. for a disturbance where a handgun was used. No one was hurt by the gunshot, but police arrested two women as a result...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police investigate shooting incident
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Fair St. after receiving reports of multiple individuals fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers arrived on scene they found evidence indicating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac residents asked to check cameras for evidence in a crime against a child
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crime committed against a child, and if you live or work in Fond du Lac, your video doorbell or surveillance cameras might hold evidence. The sheriff’s office put out a broad request to...
UPMATTERS
Police investigating Wisconsin shooting incident that left 17-year-old hospitalized
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Appleton are investigating a shooting on North Fair Street that left a 17-year-old hospitalized on Saturday evening. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Fair Street after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street with a report of a gunshot around 4:45 p.m. on December 17.
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards. The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Convicted in 2021 Stabbing Sentenced
The man who was convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of a 70-year-old man has been sentenced. 24-year-old Wesley Brice will spend the next 79 and a half years in prison for the attack on March 15th, 2021. It all started when Brice walked into Rockabilly’s Saloon on South Broadway....
WBAY Green Bay
Police warns of new scam in Menasha
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison. Updated: 3 hours ago. It was a terrible act of senseless violence, and now the murderer...
radioplusinfo.com
12-19-22 fdl salvation army needs help to reach
With less than a week to go the Fond du Lac Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising campaign is about halfway toward it’s $225,000 goal. To help, Sunny 97-7, AM 1170 , and 95-1/96-1 The Rock are helping to launch a $73,000 match for all donations made online, on Facebook and to The Salvation Army Corps through December 24. “The Salvation Army helps so many in Fond du Lac County get back on their feet,” station president Terry Davis said. “What they do is important, and now they need our help. What we’re hoping is that community will help us rescue the Kettle Campaign.” Michels Corporation, J.F. Ahern Co., Ellison Electric Supply, Society Insurance, National Exchange Bank Foundation, Inc., The Fond du Lac Area Foundation, Goebel Insurance & Financial, 5G Benefits LLC, Mid States Aluminum, Oakfield Lions Club, Baker Cheese, Grande, CD Smith ask you to join them in support of the Kettles and The Salvation Army’s mission.
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
ABC7 Chicago
10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing mom asks to pay bail with piggy bank money
MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy is charged as an adult for fatally shooting his mother, allegedly over a virtual reality headset. The boy made his first in-person appearance in court Wednesday. It was the first in-person hearing for the boy, as the small child was walked into the courtroom...
