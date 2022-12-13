ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

seehafernews.com

Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions

Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-19-22 house fire-ripon

Two people were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire in Ripon. Firefighters from several area departments, including Fond du Lac and Oshkosh were called to the scene on Washington Street shortly after 2pm Sunday for a report of a multi-unit house on fire. The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to one of the apartment units. The fire appears to have started in the area of the kitchen stove.
RIPON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-19-22 fdl salvation army needs help to reach

With less than a week to go the Fond du Lac Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising campaign is about halfway toward it’s $225,000 goal. To help, Sunny 97-7, AM 1170 , and 95-1/96-1 The Rock are helping to launch a $73,000 match for all donations made online, on Facebook and to The Salvation Army Corps through December 24. “The Salvation Army helps so many in Fond du Lac County get back on their feet,” station president Terry Davis said. “What they do is important, and now they need our help. What we’re hoping is that community will help us rescue the Kettle Campaign.” Michels Corporation, J.F. Ahern Co., Ellison Electric Supply, Society Insurance, National Exchange Bank Foundation, Inc., The Fond du Lac Area Foundation, Goebel Insurance & Financial, 5G Benefits LLC, Mid States Aluminum, Oakfield Lions Club, Baker Cheese, Grande, CD Smith ask you to join them in support of the Kettles and The Salvation Army’s mission.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WSAW

State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
MARSHFIELD, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-19-22 braelon allen visits boys and girls club of fdl

Wisconsin Badger star running back and Fond du lac native Braelon Allen is ‘Steaking it to the House’ in Fond du Lac. Teaming up with Outback Steakhouse, Allen delivered meals Thursday to help feed more than 100 children at the Boys and Girls Club of Fond du lac. “It’s always nice to be able to give back to your community,” Allen told WFDL news. “I was part of the Boys and Girls Club growing up.” Allen is one of the four college athletes signed to the Outback TeamMATES program for the 2022 football season. The initiative celebrates all the good that comes with being a teammate in sports and in the community.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back

Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Outagamie County Public Health Announces Immunization Clinics

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Immunization clinics have been announced by Outagamie County Public Health. These immunization clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Door-to-door scam in Menasha

With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gov. Evers names Kat Turner Waupaca County District Attorney

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced who will be Waupaca County’s District Attorney. After Veronica Isherwood resigned, Evers announced Friday that Kat Turner would serve as Waupaca County’s next District Attorney. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Natives Write Book on Their Motorcycle Travels

Here’s a question to ponder. Can one drive a Harley to the shores of the three oceans surrounding North America?. Steve Olson and his wife, Karen Schweitzer-Olson have tried to do just that on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They’ve traversed the Alaska Highway, battled San Francisco traffic to cross...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-17-22 clothes dryer fire

Nobody was injured in a residential fire in Fond du Lac. Shortly before 5am Saturday Fond du Lac firefighters were called to a home at 550 Van Dyne Road Lot 45 for a reported fire behind the clothes dryer that was in use by the homeowner. The homeowner used a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived. The first arriving units extinguished hotspots and made sure fire had not extended to the adjacent cabinetry. Seven occupants of the home were able to escape without injury.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Jalopnik

Milwaukee's Highway Expansion Will Make a Food Desert Even Worse

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) plans to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate-94 in Milwaukee. The $1.2 billion expansion would see the highway widened from six to eight lanes between 70th and 16th Streets in the city. WisDOT claims the modernization project would reduce congestion and chase on this section of I-94 which passes American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.
MILWAUKEE, WI

