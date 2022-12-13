Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the HolidaysJoe MertensFond Du Lac, WI
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in WisconsinTravel MavenKewaskum, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenChilton, WI
Related
seehafernews.com
Acuity Announces Three Staff Promotions
Three members of the Acuity Insurance team now have new jobs within the organization. Julie Beaumont is promoted to Central Claims General Manager. Julie started her Acuity career in 2007 as a Senior Field Claims Representative and was promoted to Field Claims Manager in 2014. She is a graduate of Milwaukee Business Technical Institute and earned the foundations of management certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julie also holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) professional designation. She resides in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
radioplusinfo.com
12-19-22 house fire-ripon
Two people were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire in Ripon. Firefighters from several area departments, including Fond du Lac and Oshkosh were called to the scene on Washington Street shortly after 2pm Sunday for a report of a multi-unit house on fire. The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to one of the apartment units. The fire appears to have started in the area of the kitchen stove.
radioplusinfo.com
12-19-22 fdl salvation army needs help to reach
With less than a week to go the Fond du Lac Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising campaign is about halfway toward it’s $225,000 goal. To help, Sunny 97-7, AM 1170 , and 95-1/96-1 The Rock are helping to launch a $73,000 match for all donations made online, on Facebook and to The Salvation Army Corps through December 24. “The Salvation Army helps so many in Fond du Lac County get back on their feet,” station president Terry Davis said. “What they do is important, and now they need our help. What we’re hoping is that community will help us rescue the Kettle Campaign.” Michels Corporation, J.F. Ahern Co., Ellison Electric Supply, Society Insurance, National Exchange Bank Foundation, Inc., The Fond du Lac Area Foundation, Goebel Insurance & Financial, 5G Benefits LLC, Mid States Aluminum, Oakfield Lions Club, Baker Cheese, Grande, CD Smith ask you to join them in support of the Kettles and The Salvation Army’s mission.
School district speaks on Watertown fire that left three students dead
MADISON, Wis. — When three students were killed in a house fire early Friday morning, the Watertown Unified School District implemented its school safety plan. “When you have a tragedy like this in your community, it always takes time, and really what that means for us is to, you know, have some patience and a lot of kindness and offer...
WSAW
State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
radioplusinfo.com
12-19-22 braelon allen visits boys and girls club of fdl
Wisconsin Badger star running back and Fond du lac native Braelon Allen is ‘Steaking it to the House’ in Fond du Lac. Teaming up with Outback Steakhouse, Allen delivered meals Thursday to help feed more than 100 children at the Boys and Girls Club of Fond du lac. “It’s always nice to be able to give back to your community,” Allen told WFDL news. “I was part of the Boys and Girls Club growing up.” Allen is one of the four college athletes signed to the Outback TeamMATES program for the 2022 football season. The initiative celebrates all the good that comes with being a teammate in sports and in the community.
CBS 58
MPD investigating homicide of 4-year-old child near 41st and Orchard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide of a 4-year-old child. Officials believe the child died from abuse. Police say it happened at a residence near South 41st and Orchard Streets. According to police, around 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, a 4-year-old girl was brought to a...
Fire damages home, Fond du Lac firefighters remind public about dryer safety
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was dispatched to 550 Van Dyne Road Lot 45 for a reported fire behind the clothes dryer that was in use by the homeowner.
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
wtaq.com
Outagamie County Public Health Announces Immunization Clinics
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Immunization clinics have been announced by Outagamie County Public Health. These immunization clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or.
WBAY Green Bay
Door-to-door scam in Menasha
With the last snow flurries subsiding, we will see mostly clear skies but a cooling trend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison.
wearegreenbay.com
Gov. Evers names Kat Turner Waupaca County District Attorney
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced who will be Waupaca County’s District Attorney. After Veronica Isherwood resigned, Evers announced Friday that Kat Turner would serve as Waupaca County’s next District Attorney. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.
Waukesha couple build ultimate Christmas village
A Waukesha couple's Christmas village puts all other displays to rest. In reality, it's more of a Christmas city.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Natives Write Book on Their Motorcycle Travels
Here’s a question to ponder. Can one drive a Harley to the shores of the three oceans surrounding North America?. Steve Olson and his wife, Karen Schweitzer-Olson have tried to do just that on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. They’ve traversed the Alaska Highway, battled San Francisco traffic to cross...
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
radioplusinfo.com
12-17-22 clothes dryer fire
Nobody was injured in a residential fire in Fond du Lac. Shortly before 5am Saturday Fond du Lac firefighters were called to a home at 550 Van Dyne Road Lot 45 for a reported fire behind the clothes dryer that was in use by the homeowner. The homeowner used a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived. The first arriving units extinguished hotspots and made sure fire had not extended to the adjacent cabinetry. Seven occupants of the home were able to escape without injury.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman stabbed multiple times at Oshkosh business, has non-life-threatening injuries
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a stabbing at a business located on the 800 block of Oregon Street that occurred early Saturday morning at 1:53am. Officers were dispatched to the area for a weapons call, receiving information that a woman had been stabbed multiple times.
Jalopnik
Milwaukee's Highway Expansion Will Make a Food Desert Even Worse
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) plans to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate-94 in Milwaukee. The $1.2 billion expansion would see the highway widened from six to eight lanes between 70th and 16th Streets in the city. WisDOT claims the modernization project would reduce congestion and chase on this section of I-94 which passes American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.
Comments / 0