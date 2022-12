Martin, Tenn.–Emmalee Mathews achieved some notable firsts when she received her bachelor’s degree Dec. 10 from the University of Tennessee at Martin. She excelled as a first-generation college student and was among the top graduates academically in her class. The health and human performance student from Dickson, Tennessee, also became the first recipient of the Rosann and Bill Nunnelly Family Scholarship to graduate.

